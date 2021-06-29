Editor's note: This is part of an ongoing series to share stories of diversity during Pride Month

Wearing a rainbow flag like a cape and donning light blue, pink and white striped suspenders – the colors on the transgender flag – one teen stood out as she joined participants during the Pride wave held earlier this month in Tamuning.

She is 17-year-old Emmy Bawit.

Bawit is preparing for her senior year in high school and plans to do so proudly.

“I am a transwoman,” said Bawit.

She is on a brand-new journey, as Bawit said she only recently came out as trans to her loved ones.

“I’ve had feelings throughout my life and throughout school. I felt like I was not supposed to be in the body that I am in,” she said. “Growing up in a somewhat traditional family, it was rough at first. It took a bit for my parents to finally just sit down and talk with me about my gender. Eventually, they came around.”

She admits there have been some tough times.

“Throughout my journey, I have lost friends and I feel that through that I have also gained new friends, stronger friends and better friends. I came out of that, my revelation, way stronger,” she said. “Throughout the pandemic, when I was really alone and at the lowest point in my life, I found community within the queer community on Guam and on the internet. I found the words to describe how I felt.”

The bad moments are something that she hopes others can overcome, as well.

“You are definitely not alone. Even when you are crying in the corner of your room like you think everybody is going to hurt you, you will find people that love you, people that care for you,” she said. “Your birth family might not be your family. Your family are the people that are going to pick you up when you are down the most and the people that are going to love you for who you are.”