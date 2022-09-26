For the first time since 2019, public school students gathered for the Micronesian Youth Forum field day.

The fun-filled event, held Saturday at the Astumbo Gardens baseball field in Dededo, was held to spread awareness about drug and alcohol prevention through student-created activities and shared experiences.

The field day was hosted by the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop, under Mañe’lu, formerly known as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam.

Mañe’lu has been focused since 2002 on empowering and educating children and families to change their lives for the better by providing one-to-one mentoring, officials told The Guam Daily Post.

The forum has not been held in the last two years due to the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They're trying to encourage sports and activities rather than drugs and alcohol, said Mercy Nena, project coordinator for the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop.

Participants were split up into different groups to create awareness activities about cultural preservation and identity, college and career readiness, drug and alcohol prevention and environmental stewardship, Nena said.

The students teamed up to run relay races and play basketball and volleyball to promote a drug-free lifestyle while emphasizing unity and community.

Posters spreading awareness about drug and alcohol prevention, which youth participants made prior to Saturday's event, were on display for all to see.

The field day also featured cultural displays, college and career information, games and arts and crafts.

The Micronesian Youth Forum idea started in 2019 when the late project director, Edimund Wengu, heard of a similar project held in Honolulu, Nena said.

The MYF program has a sister organization called Oceania which holds a youth summit and Micronesian youth summit every year. Wengu was able to see how the summits were held and gathered students for the first local event in 2019 at the University of Guam.

“I just hope that the community and especially the rest of the organizations here can really see that the kids are the ones that prepared the field day themselves. We're here to support them and guide them, so it's been really good. All these kids are from all the different high schools across the island,” Nena said.