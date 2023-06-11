Telecom providers restoring services, assessing damage

Local telecom providers are making progress toward restoring services and assessing how much of their networks have been damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

Power issues and problems getting fuel to generators stalled the return of cellular networks in the first week after the typhoon, but fuel lines have since eased and more locations around the island are back on the power grid.

GTA

GTA Teleguam reported that a majority of its wireless and home or office services were operational as of Friday, according to a statement provided by GTA community relations manager Michele Catahay Perez.

“Our dedicated teams are working around the clock to refuel and maintain the remaining sites running on generators. We assure our community that we are prioritizing the restoration of all services as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

GTA customers still experiencing issues can contact the company’s support center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 671-644-4482, ask@gta.net or www.gta.net. Service updates may change frequently and the company advises customers to check GTA's social media accounts for more information.

Docomo

Docomo Pacific teams have completed an islandwide physical damage assessment as of last week and engineers are working on a restoration timeline, according to a news release from the company.

Field operations continue to get mobile cell sites back up and running, and customers can regularly find updates about which areas have cellphone service on Docomo’s social media pages, according to the release.

Home phone, internet and entertainment services will start coming back on line for people as power to their area is restored, but may be intermittent as power levels fluctuate. If customers get power and home services aren't restored, there may be damage to the network in their area, Docomo advises.

Customer service representatives can provide updates about the status of fixed services in your area, or take reports of network outages. Call 671-688-2273.

Service credits will be provided to Docomo customers that experience a loss of service.

IT&E

About 77% of IT&E cell sites were operational as of Friday, according to a news release from the company.

Generators continue to be deployed at cell sites in areas where local power isn't available yet, the release stated. This is ongoing islandwide and may result in intermittent service interruptions.

“We have not lost our determination to provide the best possible communications to subscribers. We’ll continue to put in the hard and necessary work to restore and strengthen our network. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to subscribers for their patience and understanding,” said Jim Oehlerking, president of IT&E.

BEAM home internet subscribers will get 50% off their services for June. This is in addition to the freeze on data caps, service suspensions and fees already announced.