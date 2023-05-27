Telecom providers work to get service back up

Local telecommunications companies are moving to get services back online, now that damaging conditions from Typhoon Mawar have subsided.

Docomo Pacific, GTA Teleguam and IT&E each issued statements regarding service outages.

Docomo

"We continue to assess the damage caused to our infrastructure and are committed to restoring full connectivity in your areas," Docomo stated. "As our field teams work around the clock, we will inform you of our progress via our social platform."

The company announced that there would be no disconnections or data caps until further notice, and prepaid customers would remain connected even without load. Restoration efforts were in full swing since early Thursday morning, according to the company, and getting service back up was the top priority.

"Generators are quickly being deployed to ensure a stable power supply for mobile services in areas experiencing power disruptions. Updates on home internet, cable TV, and home phone will be forthcoming once our team has completed our assessment."

GTA

GTA said stores and call centers remain closed, but installation and repairs will be prioritized as soon as island power is restored.

"We have dedicated teams primarily focused on recovery efforts," GTA stated. "The immediate priority is our core network and the areas that serve critical infrastructure for public safety and health."

"We appreciate the community's patience during this time. Updates will be provided on our social media channels."

IT&E

IT&E stated it was working with village mayor's offices and the local government to get service teams into areas that are not reachable because of fallen trees and other debris.

"Our crew has been working 24/7 to safely deploy generators to areas we can access," IT&E stated.

The IT&E fiber network in the southern region sustained damage in several locations, which will affect southern subscribers.

"Our teams are currently in the areas working on restoration. We will be providing an update on the status of the southern sites later today. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding," the company stated.