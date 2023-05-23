Telecom providers working to maintain service during storm

There's no telling whether residents will be able to hunker through a potential hit by Typhoon Mawar with phone and internet services intact, but local telecommunications companies say they're doing their best to keep services up.

Island residents have enjoyed relatively uninterrupted social media and telephone connections for the last several years, with no typhoon force winds of over 74 miles per hour striking the island since Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018.

Docomo

Docomo Pacific has been closely tracking Mawar and is prepping for a storm "assuming a direct hit on Guam and/or the CNMI," the company said in a statement provided to The Guam Daily Post.

According to Docomo, preparations include topping off fuel tanks at all facilities; stocking warehouses, materials and equipment needed to make emergency repairs; and repositioning satellite dishes to minimize damage from the strong winds.

"Storms are inherently unpredictable, and any service interruptions will depend on the magnitude of impact from Typhoon Mawar," the company stated.

Docomo added it has made network hardening "one of its top priorities" in preparation for a typhoon's passage.

"Our tech teams will conduct damage assessments immediately after Typhoon Mawar passes, and we move away from COR 1. In addition, we will be posting all restoration updates on our social media platforms," the company stated.

IT&E

Phone provider IT&E likewise has been prepping its systems in the event of a storm, IT&E CEO Jim Oehlerking told The Guam Daily Post in a statement.

"Throughout the year, we’ve prioritized strengthening our network against natural disasters and streamlining our response procedures. Our team is closely monitoring our network and will work diligently to maintain all wireless and wire line services," Oehlerking said.

The IT&E team is committed to keeping subscribers and community connected "when it matters most," according to Oehlerking.

He said subscribers are encouraged to report any issues right away by calling 671-922-4483 or by chatting with a customer service representative online at ite.net.

"Though we are not able to predict what the full impact of Typhoon Mawar will be, all our subscribers can expect that we will maintain connections as best as possible and are prepared to respond to issues as quickly as is safe," he said.

GTA

GTA Teleguam is working around the clock to prepare its network for Typhoon Mawar, said company spokesperson Michele Catahay Perez.

"Island residents count on their communication services to keep in touch with family, first responders, and critical information during an emergency," said Perez. "So we’re going to do everything we can to make sure service is available when residents need it. We have a severe weather action plan in place and are executing accordingly."

Temporary loss of service can still happen, especially with power outages. GTA is prepping by topping off generators and vehicle fuel tanks; putting up shutters and securing locations; shoring up any ongoing construction; pre-positioning recovery equipment such as pumps and generators in secure locations for post-storm efforts; and taking proactive measures to secure satellites and safeguard them against potential storm damage.

GTA will be lowering the Orote Cell on Wheels on Monday, which will impact coverage but will protect the gear and allow for post-storm coverage. The company is sending out mass SMS messages to announce storm condition of readiness updates, and customers can follow GTA Teleguam on Facebook and Twitter for updates on outages and tips.

GTA Hours of operation remain:

• GTA Experience Center: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Micronesia Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• AAFES: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• NEX: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GTA Call Center hours:

• Monday: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Tuesday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.