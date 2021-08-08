Doctors are literally rolling into patients’ rooms at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Intensive Care Unit via telemedicine technology.

GMH officials were joined by Dr. Rick Woerndle from North Carolina and Dr. Michael Switzer from Washington state on Friday to demonstrate Rounder technology and how it’s used at the hospital to ensure doctors who specialize in ICU care are available for patients around the clock.

The system, which officials said was born out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, started with an iPad secured to a pole. GMH only has one ICU specialist, Dr. Joleen Aguon. She is a pulmonary and critical care physician, and because COVID-19 effects the respiratory system her assistance was often needed even when she wasn’t on one of her 12-hour shifts.

She noted that at one point during the height of the pandemic, they had 28 COVID-19 patients who needed specialty care.

Paula Manzon, Clinical Informatics nurse supervisor, with a group from Technology and Clinical Informatics created interdisciplinary teams who would take the iPads to patients, bringing Aguon into the hospital room with them to work with the nurses, therapists and attending physician.

“Ultimately, we want our patients to recover and continue to live healthy lives; we are literally going to every corner of our nation to ensure that happens,” Manzon said. “Where physical barriers stopped us, technology saved us and I’m so proud to lead the telemedicine team that makes all of this possible.”

The system has expanded with the use of the Rounder2 and the six doctors, including Woerndle and Switzer. They practice at different hospitals across the nation but are able to join GMH team several times a week, taking shifts not covered by Aguon, primarily weeknights and weekends.

GMH wasn’t able to provide the cost of the program as of press time Saturday.

Officials are looking at other specialty departments at the hospital that would benefit from telemedicine technology.

From iPad to life-size television images

Last fall, Dr. Switzer and another doctors Dr. Garrett Britton, were among the Department of Defense physicians who came to Guam to assist GMH. When they left the island after their 30-day tour Dr. Switzer, a pulmonary and critical care physician, and Dr. Britton, a critical care physician, began to take shifts on the iPad technology to support the interdisciplinary team caring for ICU patients at GMH.

That technology has evolved to include a Rounder2 telemedicine system that uses a hi-definition television, which allows the patient to speak directly with the doctor on video. There’s a stethoscope to listen to a patient’s heart and lungs, and a mobile camera that the tele-tech uses to focus on areas the doctor wants to see. This technology is courtesy of Innovator Health, a telemedicine company working to improve access to high quality medical care for rural and underserved populations.

“When we launched Innovator Health, we had one mission and one mission only: break all barriers to high quality health care. We know Guam is far and isolated. Knowing our nationally-recognized doctors can reach and treat GMHA’s most critical patients means that we’re fulfilling our mission. And that’s what all this is about … excellent patient care,” said Dr. Sommer, Innovator Health CEO.

Dr. Woerndle said there are some limitations in that while he’s not physically in the room, he himself can’t feel the strength of his patient’s grip or test for himself the swelling on a patient’s leg.

But that’s not necessarily an obstacle, he said, because of the team that is assembled to work with him - from the tele-tech to the attending nurses and other physicians.

“Although COVID was, and still is, a hard fought battle, telemedicine is one of the few silver linings. This virus pushed us at GMHA beyond our limits and beyond anything we thought was possible. Through this push, we broke barriers to medical care and found these incredible opportunities and talents that will forever improve our bedside care for our community,” Aguon said.

Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMHA administrator, said not many doctors are able or willing to uproot from the mainland and fly across the world to Guam. Technology allows GMHA to utilize their expertise without them having to leave their families behind.

“We know that attracting specialists to our island can be challenging, but at GMHA, that just fuels us to find new and innovative ways to get past this challenge,” she said. “Telemedicine is the leading edge of health care and we’re proud to be bringing these capabilities to our island.”