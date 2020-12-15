'Tell me why my orders are not being followed'

A 24-year-old woman who was wanted in connection to a 2017 drug case was caught by U.S. Customs agents at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport on Sunday.

Harena Harry Uttamchandani remained in airport custody as she appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

However, the court was forced to release her from custody, as the Department of Corrections' COVID-19 preventive measures restrict who can be held in the prison.

According to a Nov. 19 memo from DOC Director Joe Carbullido, the prison is restricted to holding those accused of violent crimes such as homicide, aggravated murder, murder and other felony crimes that may be considered a public safety high-risk offense, as well as family violence offenders, which is mandated by law.

"All other arrests that are nonviolent and a low risk to public safety shall be rejected," Carbullido stated in the memo. "This is to ensure that DOC is taking extra precautionary measures to avoid or minimize the risk of infection within our facilities."

However, Judge Sukola disagreed with DOC's decision.

DOC 'not a court'

"I can't believe that they will not accept a person who violated electronic monitoring provision, and these are for first-level offenders, murders and rapists. DOC should not be turning away a defendant with warrants or commitment orders, because these defendants cannot be booked and released. DOC's new policy is only relevant, from what I see, to new arrests," Judge Sukola said.

"This court is shocked and dismayed by DOC for not honoring this court's bench warrants. Bench warrants are issued by a judge for a good reason ... the orders are issued to protect the people of Guam – the community – from this particular person, as they are a threat and a danger to our island community and to our family. Department of Corrections is not a court, is not a judge, and DOC cannot stop bench warrants to be carried out at the expense of the health and safety of the people that live on our island, our home."

She directed prison leaders to appear before her court on Friday "to tell me why my orders are not being followed."

It was said during the hearing that Uttamchandani would be taken to the government quarantine facility and appear back in court later today.