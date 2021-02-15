Elsei Tellei is the Palau International Coral Reef Center's newest researcher.

Tellei first joined PICRC in August 2019 as a communications and outreach officer. She worked with the Outreach Team to help improve awareness and education on the Palau National Marine Sanctuary. She also took part in many education, community, and outreach programs offered by the Center.

Tellei also has had the opportunity to assist the Research Department with field research involving the PNMS and Marine Protected Areas.