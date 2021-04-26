Lawmakers spent about half their time in session Monday debating whether a substantive resolution on water protection unfairly criticizes the military’s involvement in the pollution of Guam’s underground drinking water source.

In part, Resolution 55-36 authored by Sen. Sabina Perez calls for the Department of Defense to “prevent further damages and desecration activities related to the (live-fire training range complex) at Tailålo’ in order to prevent irreparable harm to Guam’s drinking water supply and to the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer.”

Perez thanked members of the public who testified in support of the measure, and stressed the importance of protecting the natural resource, which provides about 80% of the island’s drinking water.

“Firing ranges across the United States are known to be contaminated many years afterward, despite remediation efforts. And in particular, Resolution 55 is concerned with the potential contamination from lead and other heavy metals due to 6.7 million rounds of ammunition that will be fired annually for an indefinite period of time,” Perez said, noting the new range complex for the Marine Corps sits on top of Guam’s aquifer.

Several lawmakers took issue with the measure’s lack of acknowledgement of bad acts by local residents and companies, and inaction from the local government that affect the health of the underground drinking water source.

“There’s an old saying: be very careful when you’re pointing at somebody, because when one finger is pointing at who you’re accusing the three other fingers are pointing back at you,” Sen. Frank Blas Jr. said. “I also am concerned about the (military) activity, but I also have to be fair – because we have firing ranges on our side of the fence too, and what are we doing to regulate that?”

As debate continued, voices were raised. Speaker Therese Terlaje expressed frustration over the longstanding, and unresolved issues over pollutants on Guam, some of which have affected the health of residents.

“We are still living with the burden of environmental impacts that were beyond our control. And it is us and our children who are taking care of those things today,” she said. “If you see – Department of (Agriculture), I think the (Guam Waterworks Authority) they always (send) out notices. I totally understand, they’re telling us each to do our part in taking care of our water lens. ‘Don’t do this; don’t do that; don’t do this.’ But the (DOD) bulldozed 900 football fields … I’m telling you the proportions are just not comparable.”

Sen. Joanne Brown pointed out that most of Guam’s Environmental Protection Agency is funded by the federal government. Raising her voice at times, she said legislative history will show that senators do not provide increased local investment for the agency to step up its enforcement and compliance duties.

“We went from talking about the importance of safe drinking water to what is becoming an interpretation of what is almost becoming an anti-military resolution. If that was the agenda, then call it what it is and we can debate that issue,” she said during her remarks on the measure, later adding: “When we ourselves as a community do not take the same level of responsibility to address environmental protection it seems very hypocritical.

Resolution 55-36 was ultimately moved to the voting file. Session resumes at 10 a.m.