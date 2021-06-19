The government of Guam's Chief Procurement Officer Claudia Acfalle did not mince words responding to Sen. Telo Taitague's comments that she should stop using the "excuse" of not having enough people at the General Services Agency and instead should utilize technology or outsourcing to assist the office with transparency reporting.

"You've been in this office for I don't know how many years, Claudia. You've been doing this a very long time. And to keep using that excuse and not coming up with something that is utilizing efficiency and technology to assist you," Taitague said during Friday's information hearing regarding GSA's annual report on sole source and emergency procurements in fiscal 2020.

Acfalle told the senator to give her office credit for the work that it performs. Outsourcing requires funding, and even with the most sophisticated technology, a person needs to input the information, and it's those additional employees that she is lacking, Acfalle added.

"What excuse are you talking about? We do process these requisitions. We literally stay here till midnight to get these federal dollars out, to make sure we don't return it. Even the audits ... you need to give us the credit. I believe for you to say it's a mere excuse and you're tired of it is unjustified. Because we do the best we can with the little resources we have to accommodate the people of this island," she added.

By this point, Acfalle and lawmakers had sat through nearly two hours of the information hearing. About $68 million in purchase orders were processed in fiscal 2020, according to Sen. Sabina Perez, who hosted the hearing.

Sole source procurements accounted for about $7.1 million spent in the year. Emergency procurements accounted for $18.5 million. The largest category for sole source was information technology while quarantine and isolation costs topped emergency procurements, according to breakdowns Perez provided.

Some agencies exceeded the amount authorized by their purchase orders.

The sole source/emergency procurement reports are submitted each year by GSA.

Acfalle said getting reports to lawmakers was the last of her priorities. The first was to ensure that money is spent to get resources for the island, she said.

"I hardly get requests from the Legislature for reports. I'm just surprised that you guys are so alarmed by this report that I submitted. I submit reports on the sole source and emergency for the past few years because it's required by statute. Why are you guys so alarmed today?" Acfalle said. "Of course you gotta realize the pandemic happened. And that's why everybody now is up in arms about it. But I've been submitting it to the Legislature. Why now is it such a big thing? Was the Legislature not watching it?"

Looming in the backdrop of Friday's discussion is the hundreds of millions of federal dollars that the government has received from the American Rescue Plan, which is awaiting a final spending proposal. This has been a concern for lawmakers, in anticipation of future procurements.

Taitague said she appreciated Acfalle's "fire" and hoped she would use it to provide the transparency lawmakers were calling for, but as far as she was concerned, the staffing issue is an "excuse that has been used for so many years."

"And it needs to be resolved. We need to resolve it and you need to come up with innovative ideas to make this happen. So I greatly appreciate the fire in your heart to do this. And I never talk down to any agency. Actually, I said for all the hard work your people are doing there, it needs to come up with new innovative ideas to get the work out that you need. And we're standing ready," Taigague said.

Acfalle said lawmakers could provide GSA funding it needs to hire resources. The agency currently has four buyers and has been assigned the procurement manager from the Port Authority of Guam.

Perez said she has been trying to get more staffing for GSA since the last budget cycle, but transparency is also important.

"This is one of the reasons why we're having this hearing. To see how we can reduce the expenditures of government through the procurement process," Perez said.

There was also some discussion about the procurement of quarantine and isolation facilities. Acfalle reiterated that GSA was not involved with the first set of facilities. The Office of Public Accountability is set to publish an audit of the quarantine hotel procurements.