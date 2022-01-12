A temporary counsel for the Guam Legislature has been sworn in to help ensure senators are able to move forward with their work in the coming session.

Attorney Darleen E. Hiton was sworn in Jan. 11.

According to a press release from Speaker Therese Terlaje’s office, attachés are traditionally sworn in after a vote by the Legislature during an inaugural session at the start of the term, however, Hiton will be temporarily filling in for the vacancy left by the former counsel in accordance with the Legislative Standing Rules.

Hiton has been an active member of the Guam Bar Association since 2003, and a graduate of Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College, according to the press release. She has represented government agencies, private businesses, families, and individuals in a variety of work, including business transactions, real estate, probates, civil litigation, criminal litigation, procurement, and personnel issues.

Hiton’s familiarity with Guam law, ability to draft legislation immediately, review bills, and to opine on the organicity of legislation will be a great benefit to the Guam Legislature during the interim, the press release states.

“I am grateful for Attorney Hiton‘s willingness to step into this role to assist us as legislative counsel pending the Legislature’s selection of a permanent Attaché Legislative Counsel,” Speaker Terlaje stated.

“Our Legal Bureau and Central Staff continue their diligent work to ensure that we are prepared for public hearings and for the upcoming January session. I am looking forward to working with Attorney Hiton and a productive first session of 2022.”

Selection of a permanent attaché will be considered under separate action by the entire Legislature, apart from the temporary appointment to address the immediate vacancy.