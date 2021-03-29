Temporary halt extended in lawsuits against local Boy Scouts councils

A Delaware court has approved the extension of an injunction halting lawsuits against local Boy Scouts of America councils, such as the BSA Aloha Council Chamorro District on Guam, and sponsoring organizations.

This comes days after a committee representing child sexual abuse survivors in the ongoing BSA bankruptcy case agreed to the extension.

Guam attorney G. Patrick Civille, counsel for the Boy Scouts of America, notified the District Court of Guam of the approval of BSA's motion for a preliminary injunction by the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The current injunction expires July 19.

Without the fourth stipulation, the injunction would have ended March 19.

Civille, in his court filings, said this further extends the stay of proceedings in this action "as against Defendants Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council Chamorro District, Capuchin Franciscans, Capuchin Franciscans Province of St. Mary, Capuchin Franciscans Custody of Star of the Sea through and including July 19, 2021."

The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, petitioned for bankruptcy protection in February 2020.

It sought to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a compensation fund for men who were molested as children decades ago by those associated with the Boy Scouts.

Of the thousands of BSA sexual abuse claimants across the nation, more than 80 are from Guam, represented by at least three Guam law firms. One of the Guam abuse survivors is on the Official Committee of Survivors of Abuse.

Most of the BSA child sexual abuse survivors on Guam allegedly were abused by scoutmaster Louis Brouillard, who also was a Catholic priest on Guam from 1948 to 1981.