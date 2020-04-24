Temporary homeless shelter may open as early as next week

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero anticipates the opening of a temporary homeless shelter at Paseo by late next week or early the following week. Members of the Guam National Guard are performing bathroom and shower renovations, the governor said.

But as she stated earlier this week, the challenge with opening the shelter has been obtaining individual tents. There are none available to purchase on island, the governor added.

"So as makeshifting, Public Works is going to erect tents and make sure there's some privacy and sections cordoned off for the individual homeless," Leon Guerrero said Thursday afternoon.

Department of Public Works Deputy Director Jesse Garcia said he is in the process of planning the design for the tents.

"There's still stuff that needs to be done and also the procurement of the tents, and the stuff to make the spaces for the tents. I'm doing the plan right now so I've got to put the cost estimate together," Garcia said.

It appears that the tents will be the tarp canopy tents "that they use for gatherings," according to Garcia.

Higher risk of exposure

Homeless populations are considered at high risk of exposure and of spreading COVID-19 through panhandling and congregating.

Additional risk factors include pre-existing medical conditions and the lack of access to preventative health care.

Recently announced expanded testing initiatives will include homeless individuals.

Discussions over a temporary homeless shelter had been taking place since the end of March.

The reason it's taken so long, the governor said Monday, "is because we've had to have people out there to identify the sites and ... also come in and make an assessment of the site."