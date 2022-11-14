Temporary permit required for food sellers at all island events

The Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health issued a reminder to event coordinators and food vendors that a Temporary Food Service Establishment Sanitary Permit must be obtained from DEH for the location of each special event. DPHSS made the announcement Thursday in a press release.

According to the division, local law provides that it "shall be unlawful for any person to operate or open for business any establishment or activity as a food service establishment, temporary food service establishment or mobile food service establishment without a valid sanitary permit for such establishment or activity, issued by the director.”

“It shall be unlawful to transfer a permit to another person or to another location or to post it on or use it in any way in connection with any other premises than that for which it is issued," the law also states.

Regulatory enforcement actions, including monetary penalty and the closure of facility, will be initiated by DPHSS against businesses operating without a valid sanitary permit, the department stated in the release.

To apply for TFSE Sanitary Permit, visit the DEH Plans and Specifications Section at the Business License and Permit Center in Upper Tumon from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Event coordinators and food vendors are encouraged to apply for TFSE Sanitary Permits as soon as possible to ensure timely issuance of permits prior to each event.

For further information regarding this matter, businesses can contact DEH at 671-646-1276 or 671-300-9570/75 or via email at dphss-deh@dphss.guam.gov.