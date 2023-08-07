Tenorio: Collective efforts on homelessness set to resume

It's been some time since the public has heard about the Homeless Relocation Initiative, a joint effort between the Office of the Attorney General and various agencies to identify and relocate homeless individuals, as well as provide assistance.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Attorney General Douglas Moylan, Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and other officials announced the initiative in late February, which began with the removal of homeless encampments across from the Micronesia Mall in Dededo. The encampments sat on portions of private and public property.

Some improvements were anticipated to be adopted for additional cases, but there hasn't been noticeable movement in the initiative over the last few months.

Moylan said that, based on "numerous requests" made to the administration and the lack of response, he could only conclude that the governor's administration no longer wished to have the AG's office assist in the initiative.

He also stated that because the Guam Homeless Coalition was "an outspoken critic" of the joint effort and "they are made up of key cabinet officials in this administration," it seemed to him that the governor no longer endorsed the initiative.

Neither the governor nor lieutenant governor affirmed to him that they were no longer interested, Moylan added.

The removal of the encampment across from the mall did lead to an open letter from Samantha Taitano, the coalition chair, expressing various concerns with the effort. Taitano spoke about a lack of communication, safety concerns and a "complete lack of compassion" demonstrated by the attorney general.

Moylan criticized Taitano for mischaracterizing facts and disparaging governor's administration, the Mayors Council of Guam and AG's office staff.

The lieutenant governor has told The Guam Daily Post the administration will resume collective efforts with the mayors and other agencies, including the AG's office.

So far, work had been focused on addressing the housing needs of victims of Typhoon Mawar, according to Tenorio, who chairs the Guam Interagency Council on Homelessness.

"My office is working on acquiring facilities to provide for the needs and stages of intervention for the homeless population. Since the storm, our efforts have been focused on addressing the housing needs of typhoon victims working with our federal partners and volunteers. We will resume our collective work and efforts with the mayors and other agencies, the Office of the Attorney General included," Tenorio said.

He also told the Post that public areas and parks should be safe for everyone to enjoy, and that it's more difficult to address encampments on private properties, which must be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, along with legal authority.

As for when joint efforts will resume, resources are activated to support recovery, cleanup and housing needs, and one encampment site is under review, according to the lieutenant governor.

"No additional sites (have been) referred by mayors at this time. There are no complaints we are aware of for private property violations by a camp," Tenorio said.

An issue that came up at the onset of the Homeless Relocation Initiative was shelter capacity.

The Guam National Guard is working to renovate an apartment facility in Anigua to serve as a homeless shelter. Work is ongoing and may be completed by the end of September. The 18-unit facility was acquired to serve as a permanent facility for homeless resource services.