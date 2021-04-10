Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio on Friday received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, adding to the growing number of people who are fully vaccinated. Tenorio said he believes Guam will meet the goal of at least 62,500 fully vaccinated residents by May, so Guam can reopen to tourism.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a registered nurse, administered the second vaccine dose to Tenorio.

Two others received their second doses of the COVID-19 from the governor, whose Path to Half campaign has been in high gear.

"I'm confident that we’ll meet the goal but I think what we’re doing right now is expanding capacity and expanding outreach efforts. I do think that we have a pretty aggressive posture but there certainly is room for us to get out more," Tenorio told reporters during his 15-minute post-vaccination observation period.

Tenorio is on his way to joining some 35,000 others on the island who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That's because it takes two weeks after getting the second dose in a two-dose series such as Moderna or Pfizer to be considered fully vaccinated, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson Janssen.

Friday saw two mass vaccination clinics. One was at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, where Tenorio was vaccinated. The second, village-based clinic was at the Asan-Maina Mayor's Office.

Some 27,000 more need to be fully vaccinated, or more than 1,200 a day, to meet the Path to Half goal to cover 50% of Guam's adult population, or those at least 16 years old, by May 1.

Tenorio said he was excited to see all the people who showed up to get vaccinated.

Guam has one of the highest vaccination rates on U.S. soil.

But still, there are a number of people who are on the fence about whether to take the vaccine. Some of that may be due to misinformation on social media, Tenorio said.

"Look at the facts. Also, look around you," he said, referring to the people at the UOG vaccination clinic. "This is a cross-section of the island. There are people that want to get vaccinated."

Tenorio noted that the younger people, those 16 and into their 20s, have been coming out to get vaccinated.

"And I would say to the older people who are hesitant, at this point, take your lesson from the young people. Young people have a big stake in this. They want our island to get back and run again. Do your part. Make this an obligation on behalf of them, too," he said.

Eunna Kwon, 44, said she was surprised to see that the governor herself would be administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to her on Friday at the UOG clinic.

"I feel honored," she said, relieved that she's on her way to being fully vaccinated not only for her but also for her daughter and husband, but also for others around her.

Albert Milliosa, 47, and his wife, Marie, also got their second doses of Pfizer vaccine on Friday, one of the rare days they took off from work.

"We worked through the whole pandemic since it started and our work never shut down. We've been doing good so I was thinking to myself why get vaccinated? Because we always sanitize, social distance. But my wife said it's better to be safer," Albert Milliosa said.

He and his wife work for Pepsi, which distributes bottled water that's been needed throughout the pandemic. He said he hopes Guam will soon be out of a public health crisis.

"It's also already been more than a year for us wearing face masks. Working in the sun with a mask, it's harder to breathe and you start sweating," he said. The sooner we can get out of this thing and vaccinated, the better and safer for Guam."