Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, in the governor’s stead, is attending a gathering of the Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders in Hawaii.

The East-West Center, which is hosting the event alongside its Pacific Islands Development Program, stated the meeting “will feature closed leaders’ meetings and dialogues, as well as plenary sessions, ceremonies and side events which will be open to the public.”

Twenty nations, states and territories of the Pacific are represented in the conference, including Guam. The Federated States of Micronesia will be chairing the talks, FSM President David Panuelo’s office confirmed.

Carlotta Leon Guerrero, the governor’s chief adviser on military and regional affairs, told The Guam Daily Post that specific topics to be addressed in the talks include climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical challenges involving China and diversification of industries in the Pacific.

The group, according to the former senator, allows Guam to have “closer coordination” with the 19 other governments.

“Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Tenorio are interested in using Guam’s 124-year history with the U.S. to help them use their assets and resources to become indispensable partners on these key issues with Pacific leaders,” she said. “We feel that we can help to foster the partnerships and initiatives that reflect the goals of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent that has been created with input from stakeholders across the vast Pacific.”

Guam also will share information gleaned and lessons learned from local involvement in the Micronesian Conservation Trust, based in Pohnpei in the FSM.

“MCT and a handful of other organizations across the Pacific have been able to apply successfully to the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund for projects to alleviate the impacts of rising tides, water and food insecurity and degraded coastal fishing areas,” Carlotta Leon Guerrero said. “What we can offer is that we have a relationship with the United States, and they are highly motivated to be a better friend to the Pacific than China is or could be.”

The trust, according to Carlotta Leon Guerrero, is one of the few groups that have cracked “the climate change funding code that is tripping up so many Pacific governments right now.”

Representatives of the 20 participating governments confirmed details of the meeting in Hawaii in August, the East-West Center stated in a press release.

This will be the first in-person meeting of the conference since 2016, PIDP interim Director Mary Therese Hattori stated, adding that the talks can lead to “collective action” on regional issues in ways “that are more organic to our Island cultures, we are coming together and working toward a prosperous future for the Pacific and for Pacific Islanders.”

Tenorio will be returning to Guam on Sept. 18, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications.