Tenorio: 'No interest' from US in changing Guam's political status

Despite a fair share of federal pandemic aid, and the island's new inclusion in benefit programs, Guam isn't making much headway when it comes to an exercise of self-determination.

"Unfortunately, the elected and appointed leaders of our administering power show no interest in addressing the longstanding desire of Guam to change and improve our political status with the United States," Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said on Oct. 6 before a United Nations committee.

Tenorio and Melvin Won Pat-Borja, director of the Commission on Decolonization, provided in-person testimony during a meeting of the U.N. Special Political and Decolonization (Fourth) Committee, the governor's office announced in a press release.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of communications for the administration, had yet to provide the cost of the trip to New York City.

The government of Guam has been unsuccessful at holding a nonbinding referendum on a desired future political status for the island. In May 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal to a lower court ruling that declared the local law that restricted the straw poll to "native inhabitants" was unconstitutional.

That law, which allowed only people who became U.S. citizens through the signing of the Organic Act and their descendants to participate, hasn't been updated.

"These court decisions are consistent with the long-standing practice of applying the domestic policy of our administering power to Guam in certain situations, while simultaneously designating Guam as foreign and not within its borders, depending on what is most beneficial to the administering power at that particular point in time," Tenorio testified.

The lieutenant governor outlined several consequences of Guam's current status as a non-self-governing territory, including a spike in housing prices – which Tenorio blamed on current federal policy on foreign worker visas.

"Yet the administering power will only authorize foreign labor to support military projects, resulting in a nearly twofold increase in the cost of construction and the people of Guam being priced out of homeownership and shut out from a residential rental market dominated by military housing rentals and rental subsidies for only a certain segment of the population," Tenorio said.

The lieutenant governor and Won Pat-Borja both advocated for a plebiscite on political status to be held, but neither used the term "CHamoru" to define who should participate.

"Self-determination and decolonization exist as responses to the inequitable and oppressive relationships between nations – particularly between non-self-governing territories and administering powers," Won Pat-Borja said. "The right to self-determination and decolonization should be extended solely to those groups who share this unfortunate, inherited reality, yet the United States continues to assert that all 'the people on Guam,' should be given the right to determine Guam's political status."

Both officials requested the U.N. send a visiting mission to Guam, particularly in light of an official report from U.N. human rights rapporteurs that alleged the island's ongoing military buildup was done without free, prior and informed consent of the CHamoru people.

"A U.N. visiting mission would allow the United States and the Biden administration to address the alleged human rights violations in Guam and engage our local government in a meaningful way," Tenorio said.