Tenorio to attend aerospace and aviation policy summit

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio is participating in the 2023 Aerospace States Association Annual Meeting and Policy Summit in Boulder, Colorado, which concludes July 14.

Tenorio will be moderating a panel discussion for “Emerging Market Opportunities,” featuring top officials from Maxar, AstroScale US, Advanced Space, and CisLunar. Guam accepted the invitation to join the organization from ASA Chairperson and Colorado Lt. Gov. Diana Primavera, according to a release from Adelup.

Tenorio will be focused on promoting the Antonio B. Won Pat Guam International Airport as a prime location for expanded commercial aviation activities and aerospace operations. He will also meet with the commanders of the U.S. Space Command, U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Northern Command and NORAD as part of the administration's efforts to bolster community defense initiatives for the island, the release stated.

“Guam also plays an undeniable role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. I look forward to promoting the Guam National Guard and seeking support to expand its capabilities and mission to support the defense of our island. The engagement with ASA is timely as we prepare to learn more about Guam’s planned role in the Pacific Deterrence initiative and the Guam Missile Defense Program during the upcoming scoping activities by the Missile Defense Agency,” said Tenorio. “Guam’s participation provides us with a unique opportunity to influence and shape federal aerospace and aviation policy and create opportunities for our island to diversify our economy. I will promote our commercial aviation facilities and strategic location.”

The ASA is a nonpartisan organization of lieutenant governors, governor-appointed delegates, members of Tribal governments, industry professionals, and leaders in academia committed to advancing national aerospace and aviation policy.

ASA advocates for research and design funding, workforce training, economic development, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education across the U.S. to create a united approach to advancing aerospace and aviation.