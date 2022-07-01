Tensions flared Thursday morning at the Guam Congress Building, nearly resulting in two senators being escorted out of the public hearing room.

Lawmakers were conducting a hearing on Bill 298-36, a measure that would amend bond financing legislation for capital improvement projects at the Port Authority of Guam.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio and Sen. Joanne Brown, who served as Port general manger before Respicio, got into a heated discussion over staffing.

Brown stated that bond investors determined the Port had excess capacity and staffing to accommodate anticipated military growth and more cargo on Guam.

Respicio said that wasn't true, but was cut off by Brown, who repeated a question about the Port's current staffing. Respicio said the Post has about 404 employees, which he said is not where the Port needs to be. Brown stated that the agency had 356 employees at the time the Port's $71 million bond was executed, when the now-senator was still on board as the general manager.

"Well, you also left the Port with a net negative $104,000. We made $7.5 million in the first year. I don't know where you're going with this line of questioning," Respicio said as other voices jumped in.

Sen. Mary Torres, who was facilitating the hearing, called for order and stated the discussion was going beyond the context of the bill.

She and Brown spoke over each other for a short time, the former asking to be allowed to speak while the latter continued to explain her question. At some point, Sen. Telo Taitague lodged a "point of information" and asked Torres to have Respicio simply answer questions.

Torres then asked the Legislature's sergeant-at-arms to escort Brown and Taitague out of the hearing room for demonstrating "extreme disrespect" for her as the presiding senator of the hearing.

"Be careful. You're going to have us be removed for asking questions with regard to public financing? I'm sorry, you're not going to physically remove me. I have a right to be able to ask these questions," Brown said.

"I hope you're aware, Madam Chair (Torres), that this is publicly being broadcast in how you are presiding and slanting this particular hearing. I have asked specific questions of Mr. Respicio, and I have asked specific questions of (Guam Economic Development Authority CEO Melanie Mendiola.) It is Mr. Respicio who wants to interject commentary," Brown continued.

Torres ordered the microphones muted before moving the hearing into recess. Lawmakers returned after only a few minutes. The hearing then proceeded, with Brown able to continue asking questions, but not before Torres asked that those participating speak in order and with a sense of respect.

The incident caught the attention of Sen. Joe San Agustin, chair of the legislative committee on appropriations. Torres facilitated the hearing in place of San Agustin, at his request.

"As chairman, I require that every one of my public hearings begin with simple but fundamental rules of engagement. The Legislature relies on rules to craft good public policy, and decorum is an essential part of preserving an orderly process," San Agustin said in a release.

"Each of my colleagues are aware of these rules and are instructed to abide by them or 'be escorted and removed from the (Public Hearing) room.' If I had been present this morning, my actions would have been no different than the acting chairperson, and I will continue to apply every reasonable safeguard in the interest of decorum, dignity, and good legislative procedure," he said.

Capital improvements

Bill 298 would remove specific bond funding allocations for capital improvement projects.

The legislative finding for the bill states that engineering cost estimates outlined in the revenue bond mandates obtained in 2014 are now severely underfunded.

"Because the mandates specifically identified the revenue bond project costs to be funded by the revenue bond, it did not allow the Port to reallocate revenue bond proceeds to address the anticipated shortfalls of the construction costs for which has specific costs associated in the mandates," the bill states.

The Port sought federal grants or other funding sources to address shortfalls. Procurement solicitation for several bond projects resulted either in no offers, or bids going beyond the funding cap for respective projects by 10% to 156%, according to the bill, which would remove caps and authorize the reprogramming of bond proceeds to address shortfalls.