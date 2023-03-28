At the request of Sens. Telo Taitague and Joanne Brown, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Chris Barnett are discussing whether to call for joint oversight hearing with the committees on health and public safety to address how a child was placed with a foster parent who has been accused of sexual assault against a minor.

In a March 24 letter to the speaker, who chairs the committee on health, and Barnett, who is the chair of the committee on public safety, Taitague and Brown, were “abhorred” with news regarding an investigation launched by the Office of the Attorney General into a man indicted on sexual assault allegations that involved a foster child placed in the man’s care last month.

The alleged assaults, according to court documents, date back to 2018.

In the charging documents, the foster parent is identified as Ryan Joshua Cruz.

The 12-year-old boy he allegedly assaulted was placed in Cruz’s care on Feb. 23. The magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam contains allegations that Cruz inappropriately touched the boy repeatedly until Feb. 26, when Cruz’s alleged acts escalated.

“How could such a record of disgusting allegations go unseen by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, our Child Protective Services professionals and the Bureau of Social Service Administration?” questioned the lawmakers in the letter to Terlaje and Barnett.

Taitague and Brown said they want to strengthen “how our child welfare professionals and public health agencies carry out the mandates and regulations required for the safe placement of our community’s most vulnerable children.”

“We spoke adamantly against several well-meaning bills that sought to improve our foster care system in the 36th Legislature. These bills, though introduced and passed with good intentions, may have improved the availability of foster home for children in need, but they clearly did not strengthen the checks, balances and protections needed to adequately review those who apply to serve as foster parents, including existing foster parents,” the joint letter stated.

Screening process

The Guam Daily Post spoke with a foster parent to gain insight into the screening process. The foster parent, who requested anonymity, told the Post, “Due to the demand, every process may be different. It’s not the same across the board.”

According to the foster parent, the Cruz case “could have been a relative placement, as they’re normally not required (to have) any clearances.”

“I do know they ask parents first do they have any relatives they can stay with before contacting other licensed foster families,” the foster parent said of the process of placing a child in a relative's home.

The foster parent also told the Post the process of becoming a foster home includes providing three character references along with the submission of Guam police and court clearances. If active military, clearance from an investigative agency is also required. The foster parent noted that licensure as a foster parent must be renewed every two years.

As of press time, Terlaje and Barnett were “discussing” the request for a joint oversight hearing.