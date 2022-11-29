Terlaje: Indictment 'shattered' public image

In a letter sent to The Guam Daily Post, Joey Terlaje called the indictment related to the alleged detainment of a woman “political, unjust and groundless.”

In 2019, during a federal court hearing for ex-Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, a recording played mentioned Terlaje's name. At the time, he was the deputy director of the Department of Corrections. Federal investigators testified Terlaje was one of at least six people involved in holding Blas' then-girlfriend, Vickilyn Teregeyo, hostage for three days.

Following his name being mentioned in the District Court of Guam during hearings for Blas' bribery case, Terlaje resigned from his position at DOC, Post files state.

Since then, Terlaje has not made any public comment. However, now that the charges against him have been dismissed with prejudice, he is now speaking out, through a letter addressed to the people of Guam.

“My reputation as a distinguished and honorable public servant in the island community was shattered in 2019 - forever changing my life and lives of my family and closest friends,” Terlaje wrote. “I was defamed and slandered by false accusations and breaking news reports. Throughout the years, these accusations misled the island community to believe unfounded stories, where my family and I faced negative publicity.”

Indictment

A little more than two years later, in December 2021, Terlaje was indicted by the Office of the Attorney General on a charge of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two charges of official misconduct as a misdemeanor. The charges came days after Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood questioned why other public officials, who had been under federal investigation related to Blas' bribery and extortion case, hadn't been charged during a hearing relating to Blas asking for an early release from federal prison.

Terlaje was accused of being involved in the detainment of Teregeyo at a barbecue in 2017.

“Despite these accusations, I respected the judicial process and waited for the appropriate time to share my story. Without hesitation, I can wholeheartedly state that the indictment from the Office of the Attorney General was, in fact, political, unjust and groundless,” Terlaje wrote in his letter.

In the past year, Terlaje appeared in court alongside family members, who often filled the seats behind the defense table in Judge Alberto Tolentino's courtroom.

The case would eventually be dismissed with prejudice, meaning he can't be charged again, due to the prosecution not being able to remain in contact with Teregeyo and, according to Terlaje, “a lack of good faith and Vickilyn Teregeyo not showing cause.”

As of press time Monday, the AG's office had not provided a comment on the case's dismissal.

Unsurprising

With Terlaje's case being dismissed last week, he said the outcome is no surprise.

“I have always remained honest with my family, dearest friends and attorney regarding the case's matters. The only missing element was making the people of Guam aware of the truth,” Terlaje wrote in his letter. He said he has received “tremendous love and support” from his friends, family and the island community.

In addition, Terlaje hopes his case assists others in believing in themselves “to fight against injustice and baseless transgressions.”

“I pray no other family experiences these hardships and ordeals as my family and I did,” wrote Terlaje, who also forgave Teregeyo.

Family

Terlaje concluded his letter by thanking his attorney, Joaquin “Jay” Arriola Jr., and Tolentino.

“My family and I extend our unyielding gratitude to the people of Guam and look forward to continuing to serve the island community as we have always done for many generations and more to come,” wrote Terlaje, who added his children are law enforcement officers in different government agencies.