Terlaje: Lack of reports on transfers affects ability to prioritize funding

Bill 308-35, which the governor has now vetoed, would not only have created a pandemic spending fund, it would have required reporting on any transfers made for the payment of local war claims as well as any other transfer authority in fiscal year 2020.

The measure was intended to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic now battering the island.

It was Sen. Therese Terlaje who asked several questions regarding how much money the governor has already transferred, and from where, during debates on Bill 308.

Had the bill been enacted, it would have mandated the governor to submit, within five days, a report of any transfers made pursuant to Public Law 35-61 – the law that authorized the local payment of war claims – or other transfer authority during fiscal 2020, or from fiscal 2020 appropriations.

Without the reports, the additional transfer authority from Bill 308 would have been repealed.

That law created a war claims fund to which the governor could transfer moneys from the general fund to pay adjudicated claims.

In late January, the governor told The Guam Daily Post that the local funding source comes from local matching funds for Medicaid that were reimbursed by the federal government after Guam was awarded a 100% share through the federal Medical Assistance Percentage Program. Any local money spent on war claims is anticipated to be reimbursed by federal dollars.

But Terlaje said the Legislature, to date, has not seen reports on "any transfers made pursuant to Public Law 35-61 or any other fiscal year 2020 transfers."

"Transfers were authorized to allow flexibility for unforeseen and changing circumstances; however, failure to timely inform the public and Legislature of which government services were impacted impedes the Legislature's Organic Act duty to prioritize funding for tax refunds, and the health and safety needs of the people of Guam," Terlaje said.

Governor: Measure was limiting

In her veto of Bill 308, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the measure was limiting. The transfer authority she would have had would have been capped at $1 million.

"Put simply, the current statute governing public health emergencies grants the governor of Guam the authority to transfer such funds as are necessary to counter the impacts of a dynamic threat – keeping Guam safe," the governor wrote.

"By acknowledging the limitations offered by your measure, the Legislature may unintentionally leave Guam at the mercy of political bureaucracies when it can least afford it. As you have clearly seen, pandemic responses require resources that cannot be easily predicted in advance. Thus, I cannot limit the effectiveness of our endeavor to the $1 million cap this bill arbitrarily sets," she added.