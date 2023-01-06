Terlaje remains Legislature’s speaker

With help from the Republican minority, Democrat Sen. Therese Terlaje has managed to retain speakership of the Guam Legislature.

In a turn of events from earlier this week, Terlaje managed to secure nine votes Thursday, beating out rival Democrat Sen. Joe San Agustin, who received six votes from fellow party members.

At least eight votes from the Legislature as a whole were needed to obtain speakership of the 37th Guam Legislature.

On the Democratic side, Sens. Darrel Christopher Barnett and Sabina Perez joined Terlaje in voting for the latter.

Republican Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Telo Taitague, Chris Duenas, Joanne Brown, Jesse Lujan and Thomas Fisher also raised their hands in support of Terlaje, who could be seen briefly turning toward the minority senators during the voting.

San Agustin's nomination was supported by himself and Sens. Tina Muña Barnes, Roy Quinata, Amanda Shelton, William Parkinson and Dwayne San Nicolas.

Blas also was nominated for the speakership, but declined the nomination during voting, after the vote for Terlaje had been tallied.

Members of the 37th Guam Legislature were inaugurated Monday and subsequently proceeded with the vote for speaker. The body, however, was deadlocked after none of the three nominees at the time - Terlaje, San Agustin and Blas - obtained the necessary number of votes.

Terlaje, who served as speaker in the 36th Guam Legislature, received only three votes from Democrats on Monday, while San Agustin received six. Blas garnered support from all six Republican senators. The Legislature recessed until Thursday to continue voting on the speaker - a necessary decision before other business could take place.

A fractured Democratic party granted the Republican minority leverage in its bid for greater participation this term.

"We were in intense negotiations, basically, over the last three days, on what we wanted in the standing rules. ... Those provisions were placed into the standing rules. Once we saw that it was there, it gives us a better way of being able to move legislation that we feel our constituency and our people would like to be able to see," Blas, the minority leader, told The Guam Daily Post.

While no Republicans will chair any committees, there will be at least two minority members in each standing committee, except the Committee on Rules, with one of those minority members serving as vice chair of the committee. Republicans also will be able to choose which members of the caucus will serve in which committee, Blas added.

In standing committees, both the chairperson and vice chairperson will have the power of subpoena and Republicans also will enjoy increased membership in the Committee on Rules - an integral committee in processing bills - going from two to four, according to Blas. Barnett, the newly selected Rules Committee chair, will select the minority members for the committee.

The minority will now have the option to procure its own legal counsel, Blas said.

"They knew ... that we need to hit the ground running. And for them to wait until the 11th hour to figure this out, first off, came as a shock to us because we need to go to work. ... But when it got to this point, it gave us the opportunity to ensure that at least we got a chance of being able to create rules that had more parity, that had more inclusiveness of the Republican caucus," Blas told the Post.

With the speakership vote concluded Thursday morning, lawmakers turned to other matters. Barnes retained her role as vice speaker of the Legislature, while Shelton will continue as the legislative secretary. Both votes were unanimous.

Lawmakers then considered the standing rules, copies of which were passed out on the session floor. San Agustin objected to adopting the rules until there was adequate time to review the document's contents.

Blas told the Post Tuesday that in his observation, when Republicans were in the minority, they were given only minutes to review proposed rules, which he said he would object to adopting if not given more time.

But on Thursday, Blas refused to grant additional review time for some of his Democratic colleagues, joining the other five Republicans and Democrats Barnett, Perez and Shelton in voting to adopt the rules, mimicking the vote for speaker.

The rules were not published on the Guam Legislature's website at the time of adoption, but were posted in the afternoon.

Lawmakers also approved chairpersons for the committees - some of which are focused on specific issues rather than agencies - issues such as Simon Sanchez High School, unemployment insurance and universal health insurance.

Shelton, once again, leads the committee overseeing the advancement of women, youth and senior citizens, which garnered comment from Guam Bureau of Women's Affairs Director Jayne Flores.

Shelton had co-sponsored the Guam Heartbeat Act in the 36th Guam Legislature. The controversial measure would have banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, or earlier than when many women may know they are pregnant. While the measure passed, it was vetoed by the governor and failed to achieve an override.

"Sen. Shelton and I worked together on some very instrumental pieces of legislation that truly advanced the women of our island during the 36th Guam Legislature - namely, the Support for Women-Owned Business Act and the Period Poverty Act. It is no secret that I was extremely disappointed with her sponsorship of Bill 291, the Guam Heartbeat Act, which would've set women back 50 years," Flores said.

The Women's Bureau director added that moving forward, she hoped to work with Shelton on bills that provide easier access to birth control and Plan B contraception for women, as well as local funding to help women pay for their GED certificate or high school equivalency test, and on legislation that helps to reduce instances of domestic violence and sexual assault on Guam.

"These are issues that will truly advance the women of our island, and I look forward to working with her on them," Flores said.