Terlaje remains speaker with GOP support

With help from all six Republican senators, Democrat Sen. Therese Terlaje has managed to retain speakership for the 37th Guam Legislature.

In a turn of events from Monday, Terlaje managed to secure nine votes from fellow lawmakers Thursday, beating out rival Democrat Sen. Joe San Agustin, who received six votes.

A total of eight votes were needed to obtain speakership.

On the Democrat side, Sens. Darrel Christopher Barnett and Sabina Perez joined Terlaje in voting for the latter's nomination.

Republican Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Telo Taitague, Chris Duenas, Joanne Brown, Jesse Lujan and Thomas Fisher also raised their hands in support of Terlaje, who could be seen briefly turning toward the minority senators gathered in one side of the session hall during the voting.

San Agustin's nomination was supported by himself and Sens. Tina Muna Barnes, Roy Quinata, Amanda Shelton, William Parkinson and Dwayne San Nicolas.

Blas was again nominated to serve as speaker, but declined his nomination during voting.

Members of the 37th Guam Legislature were inaugurated on Monday and moved into voting for speaker. The body, however, was deadlocked after none of the three nominees at the time - Terlaje, San Agustin and Blas - obtained the necessary number of votes.

Terlaje had only received three votes from Democrats on Monday. San Agustin received six. Blas was supported by all six Republican senators. The legislature then recessed until today to continue voting on the speaker, which needed to happen before other votes could take place.

With the speakership out of the way this morning, lawmakers moved on to voting for other officers. Barnes retained her role as vice speaker of the Legislature, while Shelton remains as legislative secretary. Both votes were unanimous.

Lawmakers also adopted their standing rules for the term, and approved chairpersons for oversight committees, some of which are focused on specific issues rather than agencies, like separate committees addressing Simon Sanchez High School and unemployment insurance.