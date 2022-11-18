On Tuesday, the community will have an opportunity to provide input on a bill that has already seen some change since it was first introduced to the Legislature.

Bill 112-36 (COR) was substituted by the Committee on Health, Land, Justice and Culture in consideration of public testimony heard on the bill as it was initially introduced.

The intent of substitute Bill 112-36 remains the same, Speaker Therese Terlaje, the bill’s author, said in a press release from her office.

“To prevent court actions against health care providers for liability in situations where the facts do not permit reasonable judgement of malpractice and to make fair and impartial, the proceeding of such claims that are or reasonably may be well-founded,” the bill’s summary states, as reported in the release.

But, there are some changes to be aware of, the speaker's office noted in the release.

According to federal Judge Ramona Mangloña, “it would be manifestly unfair to enforce the statutory requirement against a person financially incapable of arbitrating. Doing so would have the absurd result of prohibiting the poor from recovering on a claim they might be otherwise entitled to. It would likewise shield the health care industry from ever owing liability to the underprivileged. There is no evidence to indicate that the Guam Legislature enacted the (Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act) with such a draconian purpose in mind.”

Changes contained in the substitute bill take the judge’s determination in mind as well as public testimony provided at two hearings held in July, according to the release.

The bill amends the current medical mandatory pre-screening process in lieu of expensive arbitration for any claim for damages for personal injury or death on account of alleged medical malpractice of a health care provider.

It requires a medical malpractice pre-screening in which a claimant shall provide no less than a 45-day notification to a health care provider of his or her intent to file a complaint.

The health care provider, in turn, can make attempts to reach out to the claimant to attempt resolution outside of the pre-screening process through mutual agreement within that 45-day time period. Resolution can come through mediation, arbitration or other alternative and legal process.

Under the substitute bill, the current standard of care under Guam law remains intact and the statute of limitations is not affected, the speaker's office said in the release.

Pre-screening complaints are filed with the court under seal and the matter is referred to a judge, not a magistrate, for pre-screening.

At any time, parties can make a motion to the pre-screening judge to halt proceedings to enter mediation or arbitration if there is mutual consent.

Mediation is based on agreed-upon terms and conditions while the decision of an arbitral tribunal on a medical malpractice dispute is final and binding.

If a resolution does not come through a mutually agreed-upon process, the pre-screening process will proceed. According to the bill’s summary, the defendant has 20 days after being served to answer to the complaint. If an answer is not provided, the claimant may proceed to default pre-screening.

Pre-screening involves the judge examining testimony of witnesses, findings of facts and decisions made by Guam health licensing boards, expert witness affidavits and records.

"If the judge finds that the evidence supports the conclusion that the defendant(s) failed to comply with the appropriate standard of care and that the conduct complained of was a factor in causing damages to claimants(s), the judge shall proceed to set a monetary settlement value on the claim, distinguishing between economic and noneconomic damages,” the substitute bill states, according to the release.

The decision is sealed for 30 days barring a judge’s decision to seal the decision longer or permanently if trial is not pursued.

The bill allows 30 days for either party to pursue a jury or nonjury trial following the court’s decision, by notifying the court of the party’s intent to proceed to trial. At trial, the pre-screening judge’s decision for or against a claim is admissible as evidence in the pending court action by the claimant, however, it is not to be used as conclusive and can be refuted given admissible evidence.

Any claim against a defendant, according to the bill, is handled in small claims court.

But that is not the only change to existing law in the proposed substitute bill. The committee is also considering an additional amendment not yet contained in the bill relating to the standard of care and to discourage frivolous litigation.

A public hearing on the proposed substitute bill will be held at 2:30 and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.