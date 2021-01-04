The 36th Guam Legislature will be led by Speaker Therese Terlaje, who received the highest number of votes – 18,778 – in the 2020 general election for 15 senators.

Former Speaker Tina Muña Barnes takes a step back as the new vice speaker.

Barnes' vote ranking went from No. 4 in the 2018 election, to No. 10 in the last election.

The Democratic Party of Guam spent "weeks of very earnest deliberations," the party stated Sunday in a press release, before it came to a decision on the leadership of the 36th Guam Legislature.

In addition to the selection of the speaker and vice speaker, all eight Democratic senators emerged from caucus with a unanimous vote on the following leadership roles:

• Legislative Secretary Amanda Shelton

• Majority Leader Telena Nelson

• Barnes will also serve as Committee on Rules chairwoman

• Shelton will also serve as assistant majority leader

• Majority Whip Sabina Perez

• Assistant Majority Whip Joe San Agustin

"This is a historic moment for the Democratic Party and the entire island of Guam. The leadership of the Guam Legislature has been chosen unanimously to move our branch and island forward. I am grateful to my colleagues for their trust and cooperation, and the genuine desire to continue to put people of Guam at the forefront," Speaker Therese Terlaje stated in a press release. "We are dedicated to addressing the needs of the people of Guam through hard work and transparency. I look forward to the strength and diversity of the incoming Legislature."

Barnes said, "Now, more than ever, our people need leaders that are relentlessly focused on bringing Guam back. I join my colleagues in congratulating Speaker Therese and I look forward to working with her for the good of Guam. Together, we can demonstrate that everything that is wrong with Guam can be fixed by all that is right with Guam. I thank our people for the opportunity to continue serving them with heart and commitment."

Democratic Party of Guam Chairperson Sarah Thomas-Nededog said, "Each of these passionate individuals exhibited incredible commitment to the best welfare of our people. There truly was intense discussion, sometimes debates, but always a clear focus on working together."