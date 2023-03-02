Terlaje sworn in as 8th judge of local court

The eighth Superior Court of Guam Judge John Terlaje admitted he will not be perfect, but hopes to be an asset to the community.

On Wednesday, in the atrium of the Guam Judicial Center, Terlaje was officially sworn in as the island's newest judge, a process Chief Justice Robert Torres said has been years in the making.

Torres further called the event an “extraordinary moment” for the Superior Court of Guam as Terlaje's place on the bench will help the justice system meet the demands of increased cases that require “expeditious” resolutions.

“We are honored to have him as a member of our bench and we have no doubt that he will make a valuable and lasting contribution to our already distinguished judiciary,” Torres said as he concluded his remarks.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero spoke highly of Terlaje, her third judicial nominee, and the qualities he possesses.

“There is no doubt that he has the temperament, the intellect, the legal experience and the family background to have earned his appointment. His opinions are carefully reasoned, tethered to precedent, and demonstrate respect for how the law impacts every citizen of our island. I'm confident that he will approach his future cases with an open mind and treat each issue related to law enforcement fairly and justly,” Leon Guerrero said of Terlaje, who has experience as an educator and a lawyer in various areas.

Prior to being presented his gavel and robe and taking his oath, Terlaje's older sister, Speaker Therese Terlaje, echoed similar sentiments as that of Torres and Leon Guerrero, saying the job will not be easy but that her brother was the right man for the job.

“John's addition to the bench will be a plus for the entire court system and for justice. Governor, you made an excellent choice for Guam that is bigger than politics,” Therese Terlaje said. Following Therese Terlaje's remarks, John Terlaje then addressed all in attendance at the ceremony, for the first time as a judge.

No 'quick guide'

After explaining he was in disbelief that he was appointed to “such an honorable position,” John Terlaje admitted there will be a learning curve for the job that he is set to begin today.

“There is no experience that prepares you for this position. There's no how to do it, quick guide to be a judge,” said John Terlaje. “I won't be perfect, but I can promise everyone that I will work as hard as I can and respect what you have to present and your point of view. Your time, as well as the time of the court, is important and must be respected at all times. I hope to be an asset to this body and to the community going forward.”