Territorial veterinarian on new virus: 'We overreacted'

Although it's still too early to say, Guam's territorial veterinarian said he believes the 2019 novel coronavirus is not as devastating as other virus outbreaks in the past. He said in comparison to other viruses, this new virus has a relatively low death rate.

Veterinarian Dr. Thomas Poole shared his view of the new virus with members of the Rotary Club of Guam on Thursday.

Poole explained that more than 50% of common colds are coronaviruses.

The new coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, is described as a zoonotic disease, which jumps from animals to humans, similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, virus in the 2000s, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, virus which was spread from fruit bats, according to Poole.

Although there will be a large number of those infected by 2019-nCoV because it's highly transmissible, the death rate is lower compared to MERS and SARS, according to Poole. He said MERS had a 35% death rate, and SARs had a 10% death rate. In comparison, 2019-nCoV currently has a 2% death rate.

"I sort of feel like we overreacted on this (virus) a little bit, because the death loss is so low," he said.

Poole added that the coronavirus does not compare to the number of those who die from influenza each year in the United States.

World Health Organization officials have said the global effort to eradicate the virus is necessary to contain this new virus and slow the rate at which it spreads.

Hundreds have died from the novel coronavirus, which first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. More than 20,000 cases have been confirmed in China.

Practice proper hand hygiene

"Washing your hands is most effective ... hand sanitizers, generally less effective," Poole said. "The most important thing is to remove the virus. Trying to kill it is a little bit more difficult to do."

Most influenza viruses are easily spread through hand contact and transmitted when people touch their eyes, nose or mouth while eating, he said.

Poole said he believes the government of Guam has done a good job of handling the situation and emphasized the importance of following the guidelines of public health, which is to practice proper hand hygiene.

"That's the really important thing, to stop the spread (of viruses), more important than masks," he added.