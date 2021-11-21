Territories getting less grant funds for water projects in infrastructure package

Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo has written to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas about an apparent reduction in allocations for grant funding for the territories in H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Essentially, the territories are looking at a reduction from 1.5% funding allocation to 0.25%, according to the letter from Bordallo.

This would be an unfair oversight inconsistent with the last 12 years of legislative intent for those funding authorizations, and would result of millions of dollars less in infrastructure funding for Guam if not corrected, Bordallo wrote.

That money would otherwise need to be borrowed "at the expense of ratepayers," he added.

"In reviewing the provisions of H.R. 3684 for funding of Safe Drinking Water and Clean Water programs from which Guam may receive additional grant funding, GWA has become concerned about the reduction in allocation percentages of overall funding for the U.S. Territories from those same allocation percentages present in our most recent grant funding authorizations," Bordallo stated as he began his letter.

"Specifically, prior funding authorizations appear to include instructions that 1.5% of total funding shall be allocated to the Territories (e.g., see Public Law 115-31, Division G, Title II - State and Tribal Assistance Grants). However, the referenced bill appears to have overlooked including that specific allocation directive, which may result in a reversion to pre-2010 funding allocation distribution (i.e., underlying original CWA and SDWA allocation provisions) of only 0.25% of total funding to the Territories," he wrote.

In an update to The Guam Daily Post, Bordallo stated that he had received word that the issue has been raised at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as they are responsible for administering the Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water infrastructure funding.

"I am hopeful that some resolution will be reached to maintain the 1.5% funding levels for Guam, the CNMI and the other U.S. Territories," Bordallo said.

He added that it is difficult to say exactly how much money the difference in the funding allocation would mean because it remains unclear which programs Guam would be eligible for.

"But I estimate a rough range of $10 million to $20 million more per year of authorized funding. If received, we hope that GWA can reduce any planned bond financing by such amounts if grant funding conditions align with our near term (capital improvement) priorities," Bordallo said.