Terroristic conduct investigation underway in ITC bomb threat

Investigators are working to find the person who called in a bomb threat that forced workers to evacuate the Guam International Trading Center in Tamuning on Monday morning.

The Guam Police Department is conducting a terroristic conduct investigation.

There is no word yet on whether investigators have identified any possible suspects.

GPD officers, the Guam Fire Department and K-9 units with the Guam International Airport Authority responded to assess the area after the threat was called in around 8 a.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The all-clear was given around 10:10 a.m., according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense public information officer Jenna Blas.

"No credible threat was found upon assessment after the reported bomb threat," she said.

Employees were evacuated and waited out in the parking lot for a couple of hours.

The building has since resumed normal operations.