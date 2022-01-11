A man accused of threatening to attack a couple known to him with a baseball bat was denied his request to be released from the Department of Corrections.

Zachary Troy Aquino Cruz, 36, was indicted in the Superior Court of Guam on two counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, two counts of family violence as a third-degree felony, and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

He is being held on a $5,000 cash bail.

Cruz asked the court to be released on his on personal recognizance arguing that he is a life-long resident of Guam and not a flight risk. He also said the alleged victims want him back home as no one was physically hurt in the incident.

He also contends he will not be a danger to the alleged victims or to the community.

The prosecution opposed his release due to his criminal history and the allegations in this latest case.

Cruz was on pretrial release for a separate case in which he is charged with illegal drug possession, terrorizing and strangulation.

He is also on probation for 2016 case, court documents state.

Judge Vernon Perez denied his request stating releasing the defendant on personal recognizance alone does not sufficiently allay the court’s concerns with regard to the safety of the community and his ability to follow court orders.

Baseball bat

In Nov. 2021, police responded to a disturbance in Dededo after the defendant allegedly placed a baseball bat to one victim’s head and yelled, “I’m gonna f****** bash your head in!”

The suspect also tried to hit another victim with the bat, documents state.

A witness allegedly told police they grabbed a metal pipe because they were afraid that the defendant would attack the victims.

Cruz also texted the victims that he was going to burn the house down as soon as he got his electronic monitoring device removed, documents state.