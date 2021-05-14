A man who was arrested nearly two months ago on suspicion of threatening to kill a woman known to him is back in prison after being accused of threatening his alleged victim with a shotgun.

Carl Florence Eucogco Gargarita, 32, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, along with a notice of committing a felony while on felony release. He was also charged with possession of a firearm without a valid firearms ID as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.

Officers responded to a home along Ernest R. Santos Street in Talofofo on Wednesday night.

According to court documents, the victim told the suspect she was not going to spend the night with him. That’s when the suspect allegedly held a shotgun to the victim’s face and told her, “You wouldn’t think I will shoot your face.”

The suspect pointed the gun to her face at least twice, documents state.

The victim allegedly told police she was in fear for her life and her son’s safety.

The suspect then took a knife and slashed the victim’s tires, and smashed her car windows, documents state.

Responding officers found the suspect on the ground with cuts on his left arm, which investigators learned he sustained after he punched the victim’s car windows.

The suspect was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment. He allegedly left the hospital without permission before officers picked him up along Gov. Carlos Camacho Street in Tamuning and brought him back to the hospital to be discharged.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Prior arrest

In March, Gargarita was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill a woman known to him via text message. He was ordered by the court to stay away and have no contact with the victim, court documents state.

He was charged in that case with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony.

Gargarita was also convicted in a 2013 manslaughter case, according to Post files.