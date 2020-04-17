Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is not going to order COVID-19 test kits from the same South Korean manufacturer that the Northern Marianas and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have made orders from.

“I am not going to revisit South Korea. That’s a dead issue for me,” said Leon Guerrero. “Unless it comes into the list of FDA-approved. We are working feverishly to get those tests that are FDA-approved and we are getting them.”

FEMA had recently awarded a contract to a South Korea manufacturer to produce thousands of COVID-19 test kits to be distributed among high-priority areas in the U.S. mainland.

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands also received 20,000 of the 60,000 DiaPlexQ (PCR) Novel Coronavirus Detection Kits it ordered from SolGent in South Korea.

The CNMI is using the testing for surveillance and not for diagnostic purposes, according to health officials.

“I would rather build our capacity with FDA-approved tools. That’s my bottom line,” Leon Guerrero said.

During session at the Guam Congress Building on Thursday, Sen. Amanda Shelton called out the need to revisit ordering those test kits.

“Is it better to test and have some kind of peace of mind or no test at all?” said Shelton. “If we continue at this rate ... it will take us more than 10 years to test everyone. We need to up our game on testing.”

“We can look just a couple of hours over to South Korea and see that they have made strides with rapid testing and have generously shared this resource with so many across the globe," Shelton said. "If these tests have been effective in flattening the curve in South Korea and are good enough for our neighbors, then why aren’t they good enough for us?”

The governor said the focus is to get more FDA-approved test kits for Guam so mass testing could begin.

“I do know with our health care workers at the hospital, they’ve already tested about 150 people, and (Guam Regional Medical City) is in the process of testing their health care (workers),” the governor said. “I’d like to go out and test the front-liners like (the Guam Fire Department), the police officers, public health people that are out there and so forth. Then, we will move (testing) out to the community.”

There was no new confirmed case Thursday, leaving the total at 135. There are now 86 patients who have recovered, according to the Joint Information Center.

Fewer than 1,000 of Guam's approximately 160,000 residents have been tested. GovGuam expects more than 4,000 test kits to arrive soon.

“We are waiting for more supplies. We’ve been in contact with CDC and I keep them abreast as far as how we are doing with our test kits,” said Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpinco-DeNorcey. “We are constantly requesting for more. The minute we get one test kit then we request for another one right away.”