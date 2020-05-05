There was some confusion after the Joint Information Center reported the island's latest number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday evening.

At the time, the governor's office said there were two new cases, bringing the total count to 150. However, the total confirmed cases have now been moved back to 149.

“It was clarified that one of the positive cases reported the day prior had already been accounted for,” according to a news release from governor’s Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin. “To date, there have been 149 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided, with five deaths and 125 released from isolation.”

She also corrected that seven – not six – people had retested positive with the virus.

“As this is an evolving situation, information is subject to change with little to no notice,” the news release stated. “Cases are released from isolation when at least three days or 72 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.”

Those who retested positive are back in isolation. JIC officials added that no additional cases have been linked to people released from isolation.

As of May 4, Guam has a total of 19 active cases.

Expanded testing

A total of 806 people were tested during the government’s expanded testing program held in Astumbo, Dededo; Mangilao; Agat; and Hemlani Apartments in Harmon over the last week.

One person tested positive from the samples taken from Yigo and Dededo residents on April 28, and another person was confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus after the samples from Agat were tested.

The expanded testing continues today at St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home in Barrigada Heights, then on Wednesday at the Guma Trankilidat in Tumon, and finally on Thursday at the Hemlani Apartments in Merizo.

Officials said these events are closed to the public.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus is asked to call their health care provider, any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage hotline phone numbers, or 311.