Test samples for 1 GMH doctor to be sent to test for COVID-19 variants

A test sample from one of the two Guam Memorial Hospital doctors who recently traveled to India will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where it will be tested for COVID-19 variants.

Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera said certain criteria must be met before samples are sent to the CDC.

“Only one of the two met the criteria,” she said.

Carrera said Public Health has been working with GMH, which already had strict protocols in place with regard to social distancing and use of personal protective equipment.

However, there were four patients who were tested as a precaution. Those tests came back negative. No clinicians required testing, she added.

The two doctors, in the meantime, remain in isolation, GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas confirmed.

Perez-Posadas has said the two doctors are fully vaccinated. In addition, they were tested for COVID-19 prior to departing India and results were negative. While the two doctors were cleared for work, when the doctors started exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, they were tested and, upon receiving positive results, went into isolation.

The CDC has stated there are restrictions for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic health care personnel who have traveled, including restrictions from work recommended for travelers.

Although the CDC acknowledges that fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to contract and spread COVID-19, international travel still poses risks.

"International travel poses additional risks and even fully vaccinated travelers are at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading new COVID-19 variants," according to the CDC.

The CDC lists India as a Level 4 risk for COVID-19, the highest designated risk assessment.