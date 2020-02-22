Test: Waters at 6 Guam beaches polluted

The results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on Feb. 20 identified the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Togcha Beach, Agat;

• Asan Bay Beach;

• Tanguisson Beach, Dededo;

• Hagåtña Bayside Park;

• Inarajan Bay; and

• Talofofo Bay.

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency stated.

It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis, Guam EPA added. The agency advised children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.