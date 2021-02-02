The SIM card that belonged to shooting victim, Keith Castro, which apparently went missing was at one point in the hands of a Judiciary of Guam court marshal and a Guam Police Department officer.

Day 10 of trial against murder defendant Joshua Rivera Palacios continued in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.

He is being tried in the 2019 deadly shooting of Castro.

Defense witness, Tricia Quinata, referred to it as an SD card during her testimony.

“One evening, I went for my lunch break to my sister-in-laws right off the Okkodo pipeline. While there I asked my nephew (Andrew Benavente) if he had an extra SD card…so his girlfriend said she had one and had given it to me. I put in my purse and I went back to work. A couple days later I put it in my phone on my day off,” said Quinata. “I went to the photos and that’s when I came across the contents of the SD card.”

She said her nephew was an acquaintance of Thomas Taitano. Taitano has since admitted to his part in the attack on Castro.

Taitano had previously testified that he also saw the contents on Castro’s phone, which he claims had information and images of people in the drug world, along with employees in the government of Guam.

“Could you tell me what you saw on the SD card?” said co-defense attorney Rachel Taimanao-Ayuyu.

“There was photos of drugs, money, people doing drugs, video of individuals having sex and pornography,” Quinata said.

“What was your reaction after looking at what was on that SD card?” Taimanao-Ayuyu said.

“I freaked out. I was stunned,” Quinata said. “At first I didn’t know who it was. I didn’t know the individual on the SD card. Only when I came across a photo with his name on it.”

Quinata said she did not personally know Keith Castro.

“The only photos I saw of Keith Castro were videos and photos of him and his children,” she said.

Quinata wiped tears from her eyes and was emotional, as she said she had later realized that Castro had been murdered.

“I didn’t know what to do. I panicked. I got scared,” she said.

“Did you feel comfortable keeping that SD card?” Taimanao-Ayuyu said.

“No I didn’t. Because the contents belonged to the person just killed. I didn’t want anything to do with that,” Quinata said. “I wanted to get rid of it. I just didn’t want it in my possession.”

Quinata said she took the card out of her phone, wrapped it into a piece of paper and put it on her dresser before she handed it over to court marshal Alan Ecle.

“I gave the SD card to Alan Ecle – I had confided in a good friend who is good friends with Alan. She told me to hold on to it and next thing Alan was at my house to retrieve it,” she said.

She testified that she knew Ecle from the time she had been incarcerated.

“The only thing I told him was I didn’t want it in my possession. There is videos and pictures of Keith that I wanted his family to have it,” she said. “It only came to my knowledge that they were looking for Keith’s phone because it wasn’t on his body. Certain individuals in law enforcement were looking for it. That’s what Alan told me and GPD who came to take my statement.”

“Were you afraid ma’am?” Taimanao-Ayuyu said.

“Yes, I was afraid because people were looking for it. There was stuff on that SD that I didn’t want anything to do with…I didn’t want anything to come hurt my family,” Quinata said.

Quinata said she was not sure how her nephew or his girlfriend got their hands on Castro’s SIM card.

“You didn’t see any government officials in that SD card did you?” said prosecuting attorney Richelle Canto.

“No,” Quinata said.

“All you saw was civilians and Keith Castro with his family?” Canto said.

“Yes,” Quinata said.

Court marshal Alan Ecle recalled meeting Quinata at her apartment on Aug. 16 to pick up the phone card.

“She had called me downstairs at the Marshals Division. She explained to me that she had something that was very important involving Keith Castro,” said Ecle. “I advised her to turnover that information or whatever she had to Guam police…she said it was drug related and that it had something to do with Keith Castro and it was full of information. She said can I give it to you. I said give it to me and I will give it to the proper authorities.”

Ecle said he immediately gave the card to GPD Officer Christopher Champion.

“It went from me to him and from that point I don’t know what happened to it,” he said.

Defense attorney Thomas Fisher also called officer Champion to the witness stand.

He recalled getting the card from Ecle.

“I had no idea what was on it,” Champion said when asked by Canto if he saw the contents. “The SD was submitted as evidence.”