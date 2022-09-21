Legislation that would allow cannabis and the plant's chemical compounds to be infused into food products on Guam saw major support during a public hearing convened Tuesday morning.

Bill 333-36, which was the measure being discussed at the Guam Congress Building, would exempt cannabis-infused products and cannabis products from being considered "adulterated" based solely on their cannabis content. Adulterated, as used in this statutory context, means the product failed to meet regulatory standards for safe human consumption.

Guam inched a step closer to erecting an adult use or recreational cannabis industry in May, when proposed rules and regulations were adopted by default.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has begun accepting applications for Responsible Official Cannabis Identification Cards, which is one step toward obtaining a Cannabis Business License.

The Cannabis Control Board is set to consider the first couple of applications next week, according to its published meeting agenda.

However, before the tax agency opened itself to application submissions, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reminded residents that commercially stored, prepared or manufactured cannabis-infused foods cannot be sold legally under current law.

That's because the Guam Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act harks back to its federal counterpart, which doesn't recognize cannabis compounds as approved food additives. Bill 333 was created to amend the law and authorize the sale of cannabis-infused products.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell introduced the measure, which was co-sponsored by Sens. Joe San Agustin and Jose Terlaje, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

Lawmakers are set to enter session Friday, and Bill 333 is a potential agenda item for consideration.

On Tuesday, DPHSS chief environmental health officer Tom Nadeau said the legislation should be adequate to address concerns surrounding cannabis-infused edibles.

"This document was also reviewed by the governor's legal counsel as well, and we all concur that this should be adequate," Nadeau added.

Homegrown success

Resident Jenei Aguon also testified in support of Bill 333, but she maintained that the fee schedule for cannabis-related licenses and permits should be reduced or made more affordable "so that local grassroots, homegrown entrepreneurs will be able to benefit" from changes resulting from the industry. Aguon delivered her testimony as a person contemplating leaving the island due to the economic situation on Guam. She said she has always believed the cannabis industry would be beneficial to the local economy and would help rejuvenate the current economic state.

Stephen Roberto, who is attempting to establish a cannabis business on island, suggested doing away with Guam's laboratory testing requirement, in addition to other recommendations. The rules and regulations require that all cannabis and cannabis products be tested for potency and safety by a testing facility licensed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services before the products can be sold.

"As of today, there is no viable candidate to bring lab testing of cannabis products to Guam. Worse, it seems, the reason there is no lab on island is that no testing company believes Guam's market is robust enough to support testing expenses," Roberto said.

Making note of regulations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands that allow the sale of untested marijuana items so as long as they are labeled "Untested Product," Roberto implored lawmakers to explore how Guam rules can be adapted to establish a homegrown industry and to remove Guam's testing requirement "so that we can begin this industry."

$8M in tax revenue

The Bureau of Budget and Management Research supported the intent of Bill 333.

"By including cannabis-infused products, there will not only be an increase in regulation of the cannabis industry, but also an increase in tax revenue," Speaker Terlaje read during the hearing Tuesday from BBMR's written testimony.

"As the industry continues to expand, the importance of including the various products which are inclusive of this term are vital to ensuring the success of this venture. The bureau fully concurs with this proposed legislation and fully supports its passage," Terlaje read.

BBMR's testimony also made note of the economic impact study on the legalization of recreational cannabis on Guam, which projected $8 million in tax revenue as a result of direct spending in the first year of the industry.

"With cannabis edibles and cosmetics constituting for about 11% in sales nationwide, failure to amend the current language could adversely impact tax revenues generated by at least $880,000 in the first year," Terlaje read from BBMR's testimony.

The Guam Cannabis Industry Act of 2019 declassified marijuana, or cannabis, as a Schedule I controlled substance for Guam and authorized the operation of licensed cannabis-related facilities. The law also laid out tax provisions on the sale of cannabis from cultivation facilities.