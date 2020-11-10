A bill intended to fund a pay study for all positions under the government of Guam's Nurse Pay Plan should help address nursing shortages at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, the chief public health officer.

"We have a hard time recruiting here because they pay more in the private sector, even in the hospital. So we have a hard time retaining our nurses here at Public Health," Kaneshiro said during a public hearing on the bill Monday. "So I am in support of this bill because it will show that actually the nurses here at Public Health are underpaid."

Sen. Mary Torres introduced Bill 415-35, which would transfer $50,000 from unexpended funds within her office to the Department of Administration for the purpose of contracting a consultant for the study.

Torres said the bill recognizes the need to address competitive nurse pay relative to national averages within the United States. While the fiscal year 2020 budget law authorized spending for a government-wide study, including nursing positions, no appropriations were actually made to carry out the provision, she added. The same language was not included in the fiscal 2021 budget law, according to Sen. Therese Terlaje, who noted DOA's absence from the public hearing as she hoped to discuss conducting pay studies.

The cost to conduct a study varies depending on the number of positions under a pay plan, Torres said. The Nurse Pay Plan has 38 positions, she added.

Bill 415 authorizes the governor to transfer up to $50,000 more from the General Fund should the initial appropriation prove insufficient, for a total of up to $100,000.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez asked lawmakers to ensure that pay for GDOE nurses is included in the study. These nurses have been tapped to assist with the COVID-19 response.

The median salary for a registered nurse in the U.S. is about $35.24 an hour, Fernandez wrote. On Guam, the median is about $23.08 per hour, with new nurses starting at $17.37 an hour, according to Fernandez, whose written testimony was read by Sen. Joe San Agustin.

"During the pandemic, we have seen the impact of having to support an emergency situation with an existing shortage of nurses. Luckily Guam has been able to procure the services of temporary travel nurses to fill in the gaps at a high price for these services," Fernandez wrote.

"There will continue to be a need to ensure Guam can retain and attract nurses to support our level of effort at the community health front and in our health care system overall," he added later.

The superintendent also urged lawmakers to determine whether a wage study for teachers can be included in the pay study effort.

Benefits for peace officers

Lawmakers also heard testimony on Bill 380-35, which would appropriate $75,000 from the General Fund to the Government of Guam Retirement Fund for a study to inform policy on enhanced benefits for peace officers "with varying options to require additional employee contributions by peace officers to allow for earlier retirement ages without penalty," as well as other potential issues.

The appropriation shall be a proportionate amount for each entity based on the number of uniformed personnel eligible for enhanced benefits per entity.

Sen. Telo Taitague asked where the money will come from and whether funding will be shared among the targeted agencies. San Agustin said he agreed that the funding needed to be identified.

Retirement Fund officials asked for confirmation that all enhanced benefits will be borne by employees.

They also submitted other questions, and the Retirement Fund board cannot take a position on the bill until its questions are answered, San Agustin added.