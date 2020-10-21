Archbishop Michael Byrnes was one of several people who testified Tuesday on a measure to establish a Pandemic Bill of Rights.

The legislation, Bill 382-35, introduced by Sen. Louise Muna, prohibits executive orders or any other directive issued during a public health emergency from:

• prohibiting the free exercise of religion;

• diminishing or suspending a person's Second Amendment rights;

• depriving any person of life, liberty or property without due process;

• permitting confiscation or seizure of any lawfully owned property without just compensation;

• creating or having the effect of creating criminal acts, or redefining or expanding the scope of existing criminal acts; and

• imposing excessive fines.

The bill also would make it a civil violation rather than a misdemeanor to violate orders to isolate or quarantine.

"Of course, for the Christian Church, Sunday is our day, and to find ourselves so severely limited to almost not allowing anybody into the church, that's a problem for us," Byrnes said. "At the same time, we as the Catholic Church, we recognize that we have an obligation to collaborate with the state. ... From my point of view, what we as the Catholic Church want to do is partner with government, as long as the government is amenable with the way we exercise our religion."

The governor recently allowed the reopening of indoor religious services. A guidance memo issued by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Oct. 9 outlines the requirements for places of worship holding indoor ceremonies.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has stated that contact tracing from March through August has shown that places of worship experienced significant COVID-19 clusters.

Byrnes stated Tuesday that the Archdiocese of Agana follows protocols for social distancing and safety measures.

"I have to sanitize my hand every single time I give communion to somebody. As partners, we should be able to push back at times, too," he added.

Candidate: Bill a 'waste of time'

Senatorial candidate Ken Leon-Guerrero called the bill a "waste of time" as it does not make anything a priority for the benefit of the people in light of future challenges from the pandemic.

"We've spent eight months and $1.6 billion, and what have we got to show for it? We've got a population that doesn't trust the government more than ever before," Leon-Guerrero said.

Sen. Therese Terlaje said there are buy-in challenges on Guam, as indicated by adoption rates for the Guam COVID Alert app, which is well below its target rate to become successful in combating the spread of the virus.

Public Health has asked places of worship to strongly encourage employees and congregants to download the app.

Byrnes said the Catholic Church does have a big reach and is performing safety protocols because it believes the threat of the virus is real, and that is one way it's promoting buy-ins for its congregation.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, who is seeking reelection, and congressional candidate Robert Underwood also provided input on the bill.

Procurement proposal

Lawmakers also heard testimony for Bill 399-35, introduced by Sen. Wil Castro, who is also a congressional candidate, which would make it so all applicable procurement laws revert to full application and enforceability upon renewal of a public health emergency declaration. It also would establish guidelines for renewals.

Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin said he would support a measure that furthers transparency and accountability, but he asked that the government's ability to respond timely not be limited.