The Department of Revenue and Taxation is opposing proposed legislation that would require the agency to hire a company for the enforcement of tobacco taxes and administration of cigarette tax stamps.

Among the concerns was payment threshold mandated in the bill, said Michele Santos, Rev and Tax deputy director.

Bill 368-35 states that payment shall not be more than 12% of tobacco taxes collected each month.

"We estimate this to be $3 million to $4 million a year. This amount is moneys that is diverted away from the Healthy Futures Fund," Santos said.

That would affect education and health agencies, as well as agencies related to mental health, disabilities and youth affairs that rely on the fund, she added.

Rev and Tax was not afforded any input with the rules in the bill, Santos said.

"It would seem that we have more work to do with respect to enforcement and administration. We offer to work with the attorney general to develop a (request for proposal). At the very minimum, we would like to have a vendor or offeror to sell stamps, provide equipment and train wholesalers to use the equipment," Santos said. "At the very least, DRT is willing to do what it can to not pay the exorbitant fee of 12% of our revenues."

The tax agency also submitted a letter in October 2019 identifying critical items that needed to be addressed in order to move forward with its mandates. The items were never addressed nor discussed with the agency, Santos said.

"There were a few attempts to meet but never materialized," she added. "DRT never implemented the cigarette tax stamp because it was an unfunded mandate and we needed clarification from the attorney general that it was not a double taxation."

The bill states that the procurement of the company include the drafting of additional rules deemed necessary to enforce the tax stamp law, although proposed rules are already included in the measure.

This was also a concern, as Santos said a vendor should not be drafting rules and regulations for the enforcement of a tax for the government of Guam.

'Black market cigarettes'

However, Ricardo Duenas, representing Western Sales Trading Co., testified in favor of the bill, stating that it would be "an initial first step" in establishing a tax stamp program.

"We believe that the territory is rife with untaxed black market cigarettes from numerous sources. And let's be frank, if taxes have not been paid, then these are black market cigarettes," Duenas said.

It appears little action has been taken since the tax stamp law was enacted three years ago, he added.

"The law mandated (Rev and Tax) to promulgate rules and regulations for the implementation of the stamp tax program to be effective by October 2018. And to date, no such rules or regulations have been presented for review," Duenas said.

Duenas also said oversight shortfalls with bonded warehouses where tobacco products are stored, of which the public auditor has been critical, can be addressed by opening a modern central bonded facility, which can be done under a third-party company.

In terms of compensation, Rev and Tax and the Legislature have the flexibility to evaluate compensation based on bid proposals, Duenas said.

"Compensation could be based on a sliding scale that focuses more toward increased collection on an established base amount," he added.