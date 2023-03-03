Testimony mixed on banning cannabis tests for employees

A proposal to prohibit testing for marijuana as a condition of employment or other matters received mixed testimony from stakeholders Thursday, while several lawmakers expressed opposition to the measure.

Bill 6-37, introduced by Sens. William Parkinson and Dwayne San Nicolas and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, would ban mandated testing for marijuana as a requirement for employment, housing, education or government service, unless required by federal law.

However, it would not prohibit law enforcement from testing as part of an investigation. The measure also does not prohibit an employer, college or landlord from taking action "based on a person's behavior, rather than test results."

Opposition

Catherine Gayle, executive director of The Employers Council, a nonprofit organization, testified against the measure on behalf of the council and its members.

According to Gayle, drug testing is done primarily because of safety, despite many employers preferring not to test at all because of the hassle and costs associated. The second reason is funding, she added, remarking that regardless of local law, marijuana use "is still considered illegal by the U.S. federal government."

Marijuana, or cannabis, is considered a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law, but has been decriminalized in Guam and many other U.S. jurisdictions.

"As such, under the Drug-Free Workplace Act, any organization receiving a federal contract of $100,000 or more, or any grant at all, must have a drug-free workplace policy in place," Gayle said.

While Bill 6 includes an exception for tests required by federal law, managing that exception would be "extremely burdensome and costly" for many employers, Gayle said.

The final key reason to test is liability, said Gayle. Many insurance policies that companies are required to carry have a drug testing or drug policy requirement and will charge a much higher premium if there is limited or no testing, she said.

Support

Two other speakers, Vincent Herrera and Monica Marquez, supported the measure. Herrera said many workers on island do not use any cannabis products to help with ailments because they fear they might test positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana.

'We have a lot of older citizens ... (and) veterans here on island that are in the workplace that have many aches (and) pains. (They) have a hard time sleeping and they continue to suffer when there are products out there that can help them ... because they are worried they might lose their job," Herrera said.

Lawmakers speak out

Sen. Joe San Agustin said, while he supported legalizing cannabis on Guam, he couldn't support a ban on testing for employment.

"Because the government has zero tolerance. The federal government (has) zero tolerance. And if any private industry out here is allowing it, go for it. That's your business. I don't believe the government should ... tell you, as a private owner of a business, that you don't have to test for marijuana," San Agustin said.

Several lawmakers agreed with San Agustin.

Sen. Thomas Fisher noted that, with the way the bill is written, school bus drivers, police officers and other employees involved with law enforcement or public safety do not have to be tested prior to employment.

"The Employers Council, I agree with their position, especially for the private employers, ... I'm going to rely on their ability to run their own businesses. And if they choose to believe that an individual who shows up and is testing positive for marijuana is an (impediment) to the way they want to execute their business, that is their right. And to do so is entirely legal and entirely constitutional," Fisher said, adding that he could not support Bill 6 because of the danger it presented to the community.

Sen. Telo Taitague noted that she also supported legalizing cannabis because of medicinal qualities, adding that her sister had died of cancer, but was at least able to see that legislation pass.

But with regard to Bill 6, Taitague said she did not support it because it infringed on private businesses. However, Taitague said she did support some type of regulation in the government of Guam that would allow medicinal use of marijuana.

Sen. Joanne Brown also did not support the measure, stating she supported drug testing, particularly for test-designated positions.

Barnes noted during the hearing that preemployment cannabis testing is banned in Nevada and New York.

Gayle, however, said those laws are new and there hasn't been enough time to see how implementation is playing out. At the same time, Gayle said, other jurisdictions are stepping back from implementing those bans to further research the implications.

Near the conclusion of the hearing, Barnes stated that there is federal legislation introduced to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III and that the administration of President Joe Biden is also looking into that matter.