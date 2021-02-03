Testimony: Photographs of drug use, pornography found on victim’s phone

The SIM card that belonged to shooting victim Keith Castro, which apparently went missing, was at one point in the hands of a Judiciary of Guam court marshal and a Guam Police Department officer.

The trial against Joshua Rivera Palacios continued this week at the Superior Court of Guam. Palacios is being tried in the 2019 deadly shooting of Castro. One of his friends who testified on Tuesday called Castro "a really good person."

Monday's testimonies focused on a SIM card believed to have come from Castro's phone.

Defense witness Tricia Quinata was called to the witness stand where she testified to seeing the contents on the SIM card believed to have belonged to Castro. Quinata referred to it as an SD card during her testimony.

“One evening, I went for my lunch break to my sister-in-laws right off the Okkodo pipeline. While there I asked my nephew (Andrew Benavente) if he had an extra SD card ... so his girlfriend said she had one and had given it to me. I put in my purse and I went back to work. A couple days later I put it in my phone on my day off,” said Quinata. “I went to the photos and that’s when I came across the contents of the SD card.”

She said her nephew was an acquaintance of Thomas Taitano. Taitano has since admitted to his part in the attack on Castro.

Taitano had previously testified that he also saw the contents on Castro’s phone, which he claims had information and images of people in the drug world, along with employees in the government of Guam.

“Could you tell me what you saw on the SD card?” said co-defense attorney Rachel Taimanao-Ayuyu.

“There was photos of drugs, money, people doing drugs, video of individuals having sex and pornography,” Quinata said.

“What was your reaction after looking at what was on that SD card?” Taimanao-Ayuyu said.

“I freaked out. I was stunned,” Quinata said. “At first I didn’t know who it was. I didn’t know the individual on the SD card. Only when I came across a photo with his name on it.”

'I didn't know what to do'

Quinata said she did not personally know Keith Castro.

“The only photos I saw of Keith Castro were videos and photos of him and his children,” she said.

Quinata wiped tears from her eyes and was emotional, as she said she had later realized that Castro had been murdered.

“I didn’t know what to do. I panicked. I got scared,” she said.

“Did you feel comfortable keeping that SD card?” Taimanao-Ayuyu said.

“No, I didn’t. Because the contents belonged to the person just killed. I didn’t want anything to do with that,” Quinata said. “I wanted to get rid of it. I just didn’t want it in my possession.”

The marshal

Quinata said she gave the card to court marshal Alan Ecle, whom she knew from the time she had been incarcerated.

“I gave the SD card to Alan Ecle – I had confided in a good friend who is good friends with Alan. She told me to hold on to it and next thing Alan was at my house to retrieve it,” she said.

“The only thing I told him was I didn’t want it in my possession. There is videos and pictures of Keith that I wanted his family to have it,” she said. “It only came to my knowledge that they were looking for Keith’s phone because it wasn’t on his body. Certain individuals in law enforcement were looking for it. That’s what Alan told me and GPD who came to take my statement.”

“Were you afraid, ma’am?” Taimanao-Ayuyu said.

“Yes, I was afraid because people were looking for it. There was stuff on that SD that I didn’t want anything to do with ... I didn’t want anything to come hurt my family,” Quinata said.

Quinata said she was not sure how her nephew or his girlfriend got their hands on Castro’s SIM card.

“You didn’t see any government officials in that SD card, did you?” said prosecuting attorney Richelle Canto.

“No,” Quinata said.

“All you saw was civilians and Keith Castro with his family?” Canto said.

“Yes,” Quinata said.

Officer submits card as evidence

Court marshal Alan Ecle recalled meeting Quinata at her apartment on Aug. 16 to pick up the phone card.

“She had called me downstairs at the Marshals Division. She explained to me that she had something that was very important involving Keith Castro,” said Ecle. “I advised her to turnover that information or whatever she had to Guam police…she said it was drug related and that it had something to do with Keith Castro and it was full of information. She said can I give it to you. I said give it to me and I will give it to the proper authorities.”

Ecle said he immediately gave the card to GPD Officer Christopher Champion.

“It went from me to him and from that point I don’t know what happened to it,” he said.

Defense attorney Thomas Fisher also called officer Champion to the witness stand.

He recalled getting the card from Ecle.

“I had no idea what was on it,” Champion said when asked by Canto if he saw the contents. “The SD was submitted as evidence.”

'A really good person'

On Tuesday, nearly a handful of defense witnesses called up to testify. Heather Castro, a friend of Keith Castro, took to the witness stand. She had arrived at the Yigo home after her friend was shot.

“He was a really good person,” said Heather Castro, who noted they are not relatives. She was emotional on the witness stand and had trouble answering questions being asked by defense attorney Thomas Fisher.

“Did you tell police that you may be the reason the shooting happened?” Fisher said.

“No,” Castro said. “I don’t recall that.”

Fisher had the witness review her statement that she made to Guam police following the deadly shooting.

“I don’t remember having this conversation,” she said. “How long has it been already? I don’t know.”

Castro could not hold back tears and cried in the courtroom.

“I am really sad,” she said, as defense asked her about the statements she made to officers. “I came here to…I feel like I’m being attacked when I came here to do the right thing."

“Did you not tell a Guam police that Keith has many enemies,” Fisher said.

“I probably did,” she said. “It was all over Facebook.”

“Did you tell the police that Keith had an enemy like Troy Torres…Johnnie Rosario…Leyton (Borja)…and Cisco?” he said.

“No,” she said. “I don’t know. Your questions are not why I came here.”

Castro testified that she had no idea who pulled the trigger on the gun that shot and killed her friend.

Defense also called up Troy Torres and Johnnie Rosario to testify on Tuesday.

Both invoked their fifth amendment right. They were excused from the trial.

According to Cornell Law School, the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides that no person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, adding that a witness may "plead the Fifth" and not answer if the witness believes answering the question may be self-incriminatory.

Alleged shooter identified

Defense also called Matthew Sablan back to testify.

His family owns the Yigo residence where the shooting occurred.

“I remember saying I don’t want to be next,” Sablan said when asked what he said to police following the incident.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto asked Sablan if he identified the alleged shooter as Palacios.

“Yes, ma’am,” he said.

“Did Leyton Borja kill Keith Castro?” said Canto.

“No, ma’am,” he said.

“Did you not testify to the jury some days ago that you did not know who any of the males or females were (at your home)?” said Fisher.

“I don’t remember that,” Sablan said.

“Sir, you identified the shooter to be Josh Palacios. Is that right?” Canto said.

“Yes,” he said.

“When did you first identify the shooter as Josh Palacios?” Fisher said.

“I believe on the 29th (of July),” Sablan said.

“Isn’t it a fact you never identified the shooter as Josh Palacios until after Masy turned himself in to Guam police,” Fisher said.

“Yes,” Sablan said.

Masy also known as Thomas Taitano testified against Palacios at trial, and pleaded guilty to his part in the attack on Castro.

“You testified that you lied to the Guam Police Department because you didn’t want to be a snitch,” Fisher said.

”Yes,” Sablan said.

“As a result of you wanting to protect others, you are willing to lie,” Fisher said.

“Yes,” Sablan said.

“Today are you hiding that information?” Canto said.

“No,” Sablan said.

“So what you told us about the shooter, is that true?” she said.

“Yes,” he said.