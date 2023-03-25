Testimony supports new round of local business pandemic aid

Lawmakers heard general support for the infusion of more government assistance into local businesses that are still struggling under the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation.

The Guam Legislature held a simultaneous hearing Friday afternoon on Bills 59-37, 61-37 and 75-37. These measures essentially have the same intent, but would put up different levels of public funding to support businesses.

Bill 59, from Sens. Chris Barnett, Sabina Perez, Telo Taitague, Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Thomas Fisher and Jesse Lujan, would appropriate $10 million from the general fund to "extend" the Local Employers' Assistance Program.

LEAP was a multimillion-dollar financial assistance program for local businesses that utilized a combination of federal and local moneys to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and keep their workers employed.

Bill 61, from Sen. Frank Blas Jr., appropriates $15 million from the general fund for the same purpose.

Bill 75, introduced by Sen. Joe San Agustin and co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Amanda Shelton, Dwayne San Nicolas, Roy Quinata and William Parkinson, proposes $15 million for the creation of a business assistance program, not specifically the extension of LEAP, although LEAP may be used as a guideline.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has committed $5 million from American Rescue Plan funds to augment the appropriation in Bill 75, raising the total funding to $20 million.

'Not rebounding fast enough'

While Guam is past the local health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery isn't happening fast enough for the island's tourism, food and beverage and recreation sectors, according to Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro.

"Visitors from our source markets are not rebounding fast enough to sustain the industry and the various sectors that support our visitor experiences," Castro said.

The effects of the slow economic rebound have been evident through the course of the pandemic, Castro told lawmakers.

"We have seen many beloved businesses close over the past three years. Some companies remain open, but offer limited services. Other companies are open, but are hanging by a thread. These businesses include hotels, restaurants, entities providing attractions and services, transportation companies, wholesale distributors and more," she added.

Others testifying also spoke about the increasing cost of doing business on Guam due to inflation, and an urgent need for additional financial assistance.

The Guam Economic Development Authority supported the intent of all three bills, but preferred the broader language in Bill 75.

Edward Camacho, business and economic development manager at GEDA, testified the agency is unclear about intentions to "extend" the benefits of LEAP, as the program first opened in December 2021, with an application period of 90 days, and is now essentially dead.

"An extension of LEAP benefits could mean many things, such as reopening the application period for new applicants only, or providing additional funding to existing LEAP recipients, or a combination of both, among others," Camacho said, adding that GEDA recommends not tying new funding directly to LEAP.

Lower awards

For a new round of business assistance, Camacho said GEDA will lower the maximum award amount compared to LEAP because there will be less funding this round. Under LEAP, the maximum award amount was $300,000 for businesses with five or more employees, and $50,000 for businesses with less than five employees, Camacho said.

There was also brief discussion about the minimum wage and how a potential wage increase might affect businesses.

Sen. Quinata said he intends to submit legislation regarding the minimum wage, which currently sits at $9.25 per hour, but no legislation has been introduced. A roundtable on the minimum wage had been postponed in the wake of an emergency session for a trio of bills related to addressing sanitation and facilities issues at public schools.

"It is my dream and my endeavor to raise the minimum wage to $15, but we're currently facing an economic crisis. So, I hear you guys, I'm not trying to hang you guys," Quinata said.

Castro said the Chamber's position is that the minimum wage should be dictated by the market and not the government, adding that it is a "starting wage" and not a "living wage."

"As we have heard from our businesses here, increasing the minimum wage would be absolutely devastating. It would close businesses that are trying to survive right now," Castro said.