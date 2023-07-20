Editor's note: This is the final part of The Guam Daily Post's coverage of Monday's legislative town hall on the proposed missile defense system for Guam.

Local officials brought up plans to study and potentially deploy small nuclear reactors in support of the U.S. military's efforts to bolster the missile defense of Guam at a legislative town hall Monday.

Prior to the town hall being scheduled, news surfaced that the Senate version of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, the annual budget measure for the Department of Defense, includes a directive for a briefing on the potential for using modular nuclear microreactors to supplement power generation on Guam.

Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Joint Region Marianas, didn't attend the town hall in person, but his written comments did touch on the microreactors topic, stating the missile defense project isn't considering microreactors as a power source.

But Leland Bettis, a member of the Pacific Center for Island Security, said the potential relationship between the missile defense system and the microreactors from the DOD's Project Pele generally "appears consistent."

Bettis said the microreactors generate a small amount of power, 1-5 megawatts, and have been a point of interest as a way for DOD to provide military services with a consistent source of power.

Quoting the project manager for Project Pele, Bettis said the microreactors will be used at remote military installations to ensure readiness, especially in areas where the regional electrical grid is unsustainable or vulnerable to interruptions.

"Now clearly, 5MW of power is a drop in the bucket for Guam. ... Thus, it seems highly unlikely that one or even five of these reactors would have a significant addition to the Guam islandwide power system," Bettis said. "This basic capacity limit suggests the possibility that a nuclear reactor would serve as a principal source of power, or a redundant power source for mission-critical operations. In this regard, providing a power source for the EIAMDS seems feasible. But again, we don't have a lot in the way of disclosure beyond what the (rear) admiral has communicated."

He said a community conversation about the use of nuclear power as a source of electricity on Guam would be useful, but that isn't what's being talked about by the Army or the Senate.

There are two critical issues to consider about using microreactors to support military operations in a conflict zone, they will be a target and the consequences if a reactor is struck, he said.

"Like the components of the (missile defense system) being proposed, Project Pele reactors are also meant to be mobile. ... What this does is it increases the damage that will be caused by a strike and it also increases the spread of reactor fragments and the resulting contamination hazards," Bettis said.

Prior planning

Carlotta Leon Guerrero, the governor's chief adviser for military and regional affairs, was among the local officials at Monday's town hall. She said scoping comments are now being prepared for the missile defense system.

The last major development that GovGuam prepared scoping comments for was the Marine Corps base years ago, according to Leon Guerrero, who recalled challenges with information at the time.

A civilian-military task force comprising 11 subcommittees made up of private-sector and government representatives helped draft comments for the Marine base EIS, Leon Guerrero said. That resulted in the development of 62 pages of comments just from the task force, which is now a foundational document.

"What we told them is we were never satisfied with the amount of information we have now. I don't think anybody in the history of the world going into a scoping process has ever said, 'I've got everything I need.' So what we did is we did the best that we could. We said imagine every single scenario that you can possibly come up with, what are you concerned about, and put that down," Leon Guerrero said.

She described the efforts to provide government and private responses to the Marine base EIS once it had been published, and the changes to the military buildup on Guam — a longer time frame and fewer Marines.

"It just shows, working aggressively and comprehensively in the process, we were able to reduce it and stretch it out and make it more manageable. So, we are committed to doing that again," Leon Guerrero said.

Sen. Chris Barnett said at the town hall that many would argue Guam "didn't get such a great deal" with the prior EIS process and asked what was being done to ensure "the best deal" is achieved in the process for the missile defense system.

Leon Guerrero said every available piece of information will be used to drive comments.

"When we did these (prior) comments, we did them in 2007. ... The way we can access information, the way we can go on the internet and search, it's huge leaps ahead," Leon Guerrero said. "The government of Guam can throw a very wide net."