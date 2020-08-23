Residents who wish to be tested for COVID-19 can make an appointment to be tested at the Northern Regional Community Health Center in Dededo, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Grace Bordallo.

“They can call the Northern Regional Community Health Center at 635-7525 or 7526 to schedule an appointment," Bordallo said. "Testing is by appointment only starting at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday."

Several private clinics, including FHP Health Center, Guam Regional Medical City, Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic and American Medical Center in Mangilao, are also offering the test, she said.

Those with military or veteran benefits can be tested at the U.S. Naval Hospital.

Bordallo said only those who have been swabbed at the Northern Regional Community Health Center or a DPHSS-handled site during village testing events can use the recently launched email CovidResults@dphss.guam.gov to receive testing results.

“DPHSS cannot send test results by our secured email if you were tested at a private clinic or hospital,” she said.