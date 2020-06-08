Testing eyed for quarantined; Philippines included in 'hot spot' list

The government of Guam will for now require all travelers arriving from COVID-19 "hot spots" – residents and nonresidents alike – to quarantine at a government facility for 14 days. As the Philippines is one of those hot spots, this means residents coming from the country will not be able to home quarantine, as earlier indicated by the governor.

However, the government is hoping to eventually offer voluntary testing to these travelers, for asymptomatic individuals, according to Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor's physicians advisory group.

The approach for this initiative hasn't been determined and the Department of Public Health and Social Services would ultimately be leading the effort, but if results look promising "and it looks like maybe this is something (where) we could really look at the option of testing out of quarantine, that may be something we will consider as well," Cabrera said. "For example, that's what the CNMI is doing right now."

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands quarantines arrivals for five days and if the individual tests negative, they don't have to complete the 14-day quarantine, according to Cabrera. But the exact day for testing is still being debated.

"We have yet to determine the actual approach. ... Probably the optimal date for someone to test positive, let's say they didn't have symptoms and they only got the virus right before they left their point of origin or they got it on the flight, that's anywhere between the fourth and sixth day where you're going to catch the most, but that continues over," Cabrera said.

Catching 95% of individuals who may be positive requires testing up to the ninth day, he added. Guam may be testing on a variety of days.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 65 individuals for COVID-19 on Monday. End of day results, showed no new positives, and Guam's number of total COVID-19 cases since testing started in mid-March remains at 179, according to the Joint Information Center. There have been ​five​ deaths, 163​ released from isolation. There are ​11​ active cases, the release states.

What is a hot spot?

The 14-day quarantine at a government facilities only applies to arrivals coming from regions considered COVID-19 hot spots. A hot spot is defined as regions with COVID-19 doubling rates that are less than 30 days.

Otherwise, an arrival coming in from a non-hot spot region will be able to home quarantine. A non resident can quarantine at a personal residence or rental lodging if they have a negative PCR test within one week of arrival.

Public Health as been asked to include hot spot countries into its COVID-19 dashboard and the list will also be part of Joint Information Center reports, Cabrera said.

Executive order

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's latest executive order maintains the quarantine requirement for all travel. Meanwhile, the island is just about a month away from potentially opening up again to tourism. Cabrera indicated that Guam is on track to be able to move into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 by July 1, based on testing and case numbers.

The quarantine requirement has popped up from time to time as a concern when discussing the revival of the tourism industry.

Cabrera said he did not expect the 14-day quarantines to continue "for a very long time" but at this time, with the information available, the 14-day quarantine is the "best weapon" against COVID-19 spread.

Some have suggested testing at the airport but that comes with certain challenges, according to Cabrera. Timing is important, he added, and performing the test upon arrival misses a significant amount of people who may be bringing the virus to the island. This doubles back to discussions on the right day to test asymptomatic travelers, as the virus needs time to manifest itself and become detectable.

There's also a consideration for testing capacity, when including travelers under quarantine. Guam needs to maintain capacity for monitoring and in case of a second wave – the main priorities. Opening up testing to travelers may drain from earlier priorities. Increasing capacity would depend on the number of travelers. For example, incoming flights from Philippine Airlines are expected to bring in 1,600 arrivals in the next few weeks, although it's uncertain how many are simply transiting through Guam.

There is a balance that GovGuam needs to achieve, and it hopes to gather more information by beginning to test quarantined travelers, Cabrera added.

"We'll be able to study and see if these requirements we're putting into place right now, does it actually make sense," Cabrera said. "With that understanding, I think we'll be better able to develop our own thoughts and requirements for doing tests post-arrival if it makes the most sense for us, especially once we open up tourism travel."