Members of the Department of Public Health and Social Services rapid engagement team, some dressed in light blue scrubs and an assortment of other personal protective equipment, canvassed the Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions in Yigo Thursday morning, seeking residents wanting to take part in free COVID-19 testing.

This is part of an initiative to identify active cases out in the community, according to Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera. She said that as of 5 p.m. Thursday, 48 people out of 124 who were swabbed, or 39%, tested positive.

The Guam Daily Post caught up with one group within the morning hours at the Gill-Baza Subdivision. The group was preparing to canvass homes along a dirt road entering the subdivision. Two officials entered one of the properties. No one answered at first until a young woman emerged from one of the homes. She spoke briefly with the officials before leaving them.

The officials walked away and moved on to another home.

A young man at a residence across the street then chased after his child, who had wandered off onto their lawn. Public Health officials called out to him, but the man ignored them and rushed inside.

It would be at the third or fourth house that the team would find its first success. An older man, Betrus Harper, spoke with some of the officials. He and other family members agreed to get tested. Joyreen Charles, a relative, said she was nervous about getting tested. It was her first time going through it. The family just didn't know where to go to get tested, Harper's wife said from across the lawn.

Officials took some information from the family before administering the nasal sampling. Charles winced as the test was administered. A mobile lab unit had been set up just before entering the subdivision.

The Department of Public Works and Guam Office of Homeland Security also assisted in the door-to-door testing Thursday.

The Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions were selected not just because the majority of positive cases have come from northern villages, but also because the residents there are mainly a community from the Federated States of Micronesia, which is seeing a disproportionate amount of deaths compared to their population percentage, Carrera previously said.

"We're also seeing (a) disproportionate amount of COVID-19 cases within certain ethnic groups in the community. Of course we have some cultural barriers and language barriers and we want to ensure if there are active cases ongoing, we are targeting these communities and stopping the spread within them," Carrera said Thursday. "A lot of times when we open up testing in communities, like for example in villages, we're not capturing the active cases that are happening. And so we want to go out to them and offer testing where it's happening. So it's called active testing."

Public Health plans on doing more active testing in other areas, using testing at Gill-Baza and Zero Down to identify areas of improvement and how they'd like to proceed, Carrera added.