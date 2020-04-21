Mass testing for COVID-19 through drive-thrus is not on the table for immediate implementation, according to the chairperson of the governor’s Medical Advisory Group. But Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, announced some steps toward implementing drive-thru testing – based on targeted groups – during a press briefing on Monday.

“There are a lot of rumors, but we don’t have any plans for that,” said Dr. Hoa Nguyen. “They need to make it very clear. We haven’t talked about that.”

But Unpingco-DeNorcey announced on Monday the department had already identified multiple sites in villages around the island for drive-thru testing – although targeted rather than massive – including the basketball court in Santa Ana, Sagan Bisita, the Yona gym, Hagåtña Mayor’s Office, and the Astumbo, Tamuning and Mangilao senior centers, among others.

These tests will cover an expanded criteria to include those with mild symptoms, the governor said.

“We’re already doing all the logistics and leg work in that regard,” Unpingco-DeNorcey said.

Nguyen said mass testing – drive-thru or otherwise – “It’s a nightmare to implement, and you need to have a lot of test kits to do it, and we just don’t have it.”

While GovGuam officials have previously stated the goal is to test everybody, mass testing is impossible, the governor has acknowledged.

Mass testing 'impossible'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Monday, "I know that my goal is to test everybody, but in reality, that is an impossible thing to do just because of resources ... primarily it's limited resources."

What GovGuam can do, she said, is to test "as many as we can," and officials are working toward "very targeted in testing."

"We will be working with the mayors in the various villages to identify these ... so what that data will give us, it will give us more of what our community spread is and what our incidents and prevalence is out there in the community which will give us more accurate data," said Leon Guerrero.

Mild symptoms

The governor did say her administration is expanding its testing capability and Public Health will begin testing all patients with mild symptoms beginning this week.

“That includes anyone with fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat and anyone reporting disruption of taste or smell or having diarrhea,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey.

Another 200 test kits from the CDC are scheduled to arrive on April 22 and 29, and additional test kits are expected from the World Health Organization.

Health care workers, first responders or those who care for the vulnerable population will be authorized to get tested for the virus.

The CNMI government purchased 60,000 rapid test kits from South Korea so it could test its residents.

The governor has been adamant that she will not purchase any test kits that are not approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration and those that have been vetted by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and other officially sanctioned entities.

Too late

Guam Medical Association President Dr. Thomas Shieh said the association is no longer pushing for mass testing. “That time has come and gone. We assume everyone is a carrier. Continue to starve the virus. We recommend testing right at the airport. That is where the second wave will come from.”

Shieh said the government is steps behind on what should have been done.

“I am trying to be hopeful. The government sometimes does things that don’t make a lot of sense," Shieh said. "We should be able to get our community back soon, but the government needs to watch the airport gates, that’s where the first virus came in, and that is the gate where the new virus will return.”

The swabs from the targeted testing will be sent to Diagnostic Laboratory Services for testing off island, DeNorcey said. “The other prong that we are doing is we’re going to do active case finding, especially for a lot of individuals that live in these isolated remote areas, and we will be working with the mayors so that we can identify the patients throughout our whole island.”

Health investigators continue to track the confirmed cases so far, and there is a team to oversee contact tracing.

“Fewer and fewer people present themselves with COVID-19 symptoms at our clinics. This is a good sign, but it doesn’t mean we won this war,” said Leon Guerrero. “Over the last week and a half, we have been seeing the volume of testing is decreasing. Since April 7, we have been low in our trajectory of infected cases . ... We then started thinking that we need to start looking at the recovery period. But in order for us to be comfortable and confident, I want to make sure we have a good database on how well we exceeded in prevention and find out if these cases are being eliminated. To do that, we are implementing expanded testing.”

“Cluster and target testing – that is much more efficient than mass testing,” said Nguyen. “They have some site in Mangilao that they have some nursing staff and maybe a physician to come by for testing if they meet the criteria. It’s like a satellite clinic, but it’s not like a drive-thru like they have in the states.”

He said serology tests that look for the presence of antibodies that can be found in the blood and other tissues are used for surveillance only.

“If you do 20,000 serologic test screenings but you don’t have the ability to confirm those tests are random, then you defeat the purpose, so there will be a lot of false negatives,” he said. “In order for me to confirm if you have COVID-19 is for me to do the molecular test.”

He said target testing would be much more efficient; for example, at the airport, where a limited number of people are coming into the island.

“We can do 100 confirmation tests, that’s much easier than 20,000,” he said. “You can also go through certain sections of the population, certain ethnicities and do cluster testing. That is much more efficient than mass testing.”

He said the medical advisory group’s plan to do target testing in certain areas will be released in the coming weeks.

'Fingers are crossed'

The one thing medical professionals and the government do seem to agree on is that residents should continue to stay home and isolate.

“This week is very crucial. This past weekend was Easter. Remember, it takes five to 13 days, so by this Sunday, if we’re doing good, we need to continue this social distancing and hand washing then slowly wean off this thing,” said Nguyen.

He said this week will be the proof to determine if people actually stayed home and followed the social isolation directive during Easter.

“If we see a surge, then we know they didn’t. Our fingers are crossed. I wake up every day and pray that we are on the right path,” he said.